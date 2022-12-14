Read full article on original website
county17.com
City Council to consider authorizing $5M land purchase east of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A resolution that would approve a multi-million-dollar land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant will go before the Gillette City Council on Tuesday. If approved, the resolution would authorize the city to spend $5 million for two parcels of land...
buffalobulletin.com
Shorthanded: Amie Holt Care Center brings in travelers
Amie Holt Care Center is employing traveling nurses in its latest attempt to lessen the impacts of an ongoing staffing shortage. Staffing the facility with certified nursing assistants has been a challenge since its inception, but federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and soaring housing costs in Buffalo have made the problem even worse, said Brenda Gorm, the care center’s director. This is the first time the center has brought in travelers.
county17.com
(UPDATED) Campbell County Health opens under modified operation status
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Campbell County Health is under modified operation status as of 6:30 a.m. today, Dec. 15, hospital officials said. “We will do our best to update the public on the status of department operations,” the hospital said in a news release. “As always, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
county17.com
City to decide by 7 a.m. on Friday trash pick-up
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As of 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, the City of Gillette hasn’t determined whether there will be trash pickup the morning of Dec. 16. Public Affairs Director Jennifer Toscana told County 17 that the city is still trying to figure it out, and it depends on weather. She said staff are concerned about whether trash bins will get in the way of snow plows.
county17.com
2 missing after driving UTV into open water at Keyhole State Park, search and rescue efforts continuing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two men remain missing in Keyhole State Park after reportedly taking a utility task vehicle onto the frozen reservoir and driving into open water, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The men were part of a group of three Crook County individuals who reportedly...
county17.com
Gillette Police: Scammer posing as police officer targeting local residents
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Local police are warning of a scam targeting the community where an unknown suspect is spoofing the department’s phone number in an attempt to coerce monetary payments from residents. Deputy Poice Chief Brent Wasson told reporters on Dec. 16 that the department has received multiple...
Wyoming Driver Killed After Pickup Hits Semi, Bursts Into Flames
A Wyoming man is dead following a fiery crash on Wyoming's Interstate 90, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at milepost 96.9, about 27 miles west of Gillette. According to a crash summary, 41-year-old Justian Browning was driving an oilfield service...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Police Report Drug Bust in November
Buffalo Police Captain Garth Nicholas, in his recent report to the Buffalo City Council, said police officers made a major drug bust in the city in. He said the department had seized a half-pound of methamphetamine during the arrest, and had also seized marijuana. Nicholas also reported there were 756...
Four People Fall Through Ice on Keyhole Reservoir in Wyoming, Two Still Missing
A news release on the Crook County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said that on Thursday, Dec. 15, at around 9:10 p.m., the Crook County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a male subject had fallen through the ice while driving his UTV on Keyhole Reservoir. The 911 center...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 13, W. Boxelder Road, GPD. An incarcerated 29-year-old man called the...
City of Gillette Declares a Snow Emergency
The Gillette City Administrator has declared a Level 2 Snow Emergency, effective as of 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. A Level 2 Snow Emergency advises against non-emergency travel in the City of Gillette. Citizens driving during a Level 2 Snow Emergency may encounter roads which are impassable; and will...
county17.com
City Level 2 Snow Emergency ends, Level 1 still in effect
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The City of Gillette has announced that the Level 2 Snow Emergency declaration has been downgraded to Level 1. As of 4 p.m. Dec. 14, City Administrator Hyun Kim has called an end to the city’s Level 2 Snow Emergency declaration; however, a Level 1 Snow Emergency remains in effect, according to a Dec. 14 release from the City of Gillette.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette Woman Sues, Claims Pressure Cooker Exploded Hot Food All Over Her
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying hot food blasted from a pressure cooker and scalded her, a Gillette woman is suing the cooker’s New York-based manufacturer in federal court. Chelsea Lynn Roan filed a legal complaint against Sensio Inc. in the U.S. District Court for...
county17.com
Blowing snow to remain an issue as up to 3 inches of new snowfall possible through Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mother Nature’s latest fit of snow isn’t quite over for Campbell County, if the forecast holds up. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says snow remains likely today at a 70% chance mainly between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., which will add to areas of blowing snow. Skies will be cloudy and the temperature will fall to around 14 degrees by about 9 a.m. With winds from the northwest at 29 to 31 mph and gusts to 47 mph, wind chill values will dip as low as -7.
county17.com
NWS: Campbell County drops from blizzard warning to winter storm warning
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As of 1:42 p.m. today, Campbell County is under a Winter Storm Warning instead of a Blizzard Warning due to decreased amounts of snow and blowing snow expected tonight, National Weather Service’s Rapid City, South Dakota, office reported. Areas of snow and strong winds will...
county17.com
Winter storm dumps more than 21 inches of snow; blowing snow, wind main concerns today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — In the wake of a winter storm that dumped more than 21 inches of snow over three days in Gillette is a winter weather advisory warning that wind and blowing snow will impact travel today, Dec. 16. Preliminary storm data from the National Weather Service in...
oilcity.news
One dead following interstate crash west of Gillette; driver identified
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette man has been identified as the truck driver who died Saturday night following a crash on Interstate 90 that resulted in a vehicle fire, authorities said Tuesday. Justian W. Browning, 41, has been identified as the driver of a large work truck involved in...
svinews.com
SVHS Drama Team makes impression at State Drama Competition
◆ The team earned 10 All-State awards and five Honorable Mention awards. Twenty six SVHS students traveled to Gillette December 8-10 to compete in the State Drama Competition. With entries in 22 events, SVHS walked away with 10 All-State awards and five Honorable Mention awards. Receiving perfect scores on three...
