Campbell County, WY

county17.com

City Council to consider authorizing $5M land purchase east of Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A resolution that would approve a multi-million-dollar land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant will go before the Gillette City Council on Tuesday. If approved, the resolution would authorize the city to spend $5 million for two parcels of land...
GILLETTE, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Shorthanded: Amie Holt Care Center brings in travelers

Amie Holt Care Center is employing traveling nurses in its latest attempt to lessen the impacts of an ongoing staffing shortage. Staffing the facility with certified nursing assistants has been a challenge since its inception, but federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and soaring housing costs in Buffalo have made the problem even worse, said Brenda Gorm, the care center’s director. This is the first time the center has brought in travelers.
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

(UPDATED) Campbell County Health opens under modified operation status

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Campbell County Health is under modified operation status as of 6:30 a.m. today, Dec. 15, hospital officials said. “We will do our best to update the public on the status of department operations,” the hospital said in a news release. “As always, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

City to decide by 7 a.m. on Friday trash pick-up

GILLETTE, Wyo. — As of 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, the City of Gillette hasn’t determined whether there will be trash pickup the morning of Dec. 16. Public Affairs Director Jennifer Toscana told County 17 that the city is still trying to figure it out, and it depends on weather. She said staff are concerned about whether trash bins will get in the way of snow plows.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Police Report Drug Bust in November

Buffalo Police Captain Garth Nicholas, in his recent report to the Buffalo City Council, said police officers made a major drug bust in the city in. He said the department had seized a half-pound of methamphetamine during the arrest, and had also seized marijuana. Nicholas also reported there were 756...
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 16

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 13, W. Boxelder Road, GPD. An incarcerated 29-year-old man called the...
GILLETTE, WY
K2 Radio

City of Gillette Declares a Snow Emergency

The Gillette City Administrator has declared a Level 2 Snow Emergency, effective as of 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. A Level 2 Snow Emergency advises against non-emergency travel in the City of Gillette. Citizens driving during a Level 2 Snow Emergency may encounter roads which are impassable; and will...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

City Level 2 Snow Emergency ends, Level 1 still in effect

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The City of Gillette has announced that the Level 2 Snow Emergency declaration has been downgraded to Level 1. As of 4 p.m. Dec. 14, City Administrator Hyun Kim has called an end to the city’s Level 2 Snow Emergency declaration; however, a Level 1 Snow Emergency remains in effect, according to a Dec. 14 release from the City of Gillette.
GILLETTE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Gillette Woman Sues, Claims Pressure Cooker Exploded Hot Food All Over Her

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying hot food blasted from a pressure cooker and scalded her, a Gillette woman is suing the cooker’s New York-based manufacturer in federal court. Chelsea Lynn Roan filed a legal complaint against Sensio Inc. in the U.S. District Court for...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Blowing snow to remain an issue as up to 3 inches of new snowfall possible through Friday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mother Nature’s latest fit of snow isn’t quite over for Campbell County, if the forecast holds up. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says snow remains likely today at a 70% chance mainly between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., which will add to areas of blowing snow. Skies will be cloudy and the temperature will fall to around 14 degrees by about 9 a.m. With winds from the northwest at 29 to 31 mph and gusts to 47 mph, wind chill values will dip as low as -7.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

SVHS Drama Team makes impression at State Drama Competition

◆ The team earned 10 All-State awards and five Honorable Mention awards. Twenty six SVHS students traveled to Gillette December 8-10 to compete in the State Drama Competition. With entries in 22 events, SVHS walked away with 10 All-State awards and five Honorable Mention awards. Receiving perfect scores on three...
GILLETTE, WY

