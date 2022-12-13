The Fall 2022 Fact Book has launched. Join Dr. Jenna Cullinane Hege, Institutional Research & Analytics vice chancellor, as she shares highlights in the December Data Debrief. The Fact Book is the best one-stop data resource to learn more about the students ACC serves. This easy-to-use guide includes the demographics of our students, their enrollment across campuses and distance learning, the degrees and awards they complete, and much more.

