December Data Debrief: 2022 Fact Book
The Fall 2022 Fact Book has launched. Join Dr. Jenna Cullinane Hege, Institutional Research & Analytics vice chancellor, as she shares highlights in the December Data Debrief. The Fact Book is the best one-stop data resource to learn more about the students ACC serves. This easy-to-use guide includes the demographics of our students, their enrollment across campuses and distance learning, the degrees and awards they complete, and much more.
Job Spotlight: Student Engagement Coordinator
ACC is searching for a student engagement coordinator to assist with the planning, implementation, and delivery of programming, services, and events that increase the accessibility of financial aid. The ideal candidate will serve as a representative of ACC and the Financial Aid Office to internal and external stakeholders. The coordinator...
ACC Administrative Offices Moving to Highland
Austin Community College District (ACC) is in the process of moving its administrative offices to ACC Highland Campus, Building 3000. The move allows the college to consolidate most administrative offices under one building with the intent to boost opportunities for collaboration. The areas moving into Building 3000 include:. First Floor.
Learn more and apply now for an ACC equity mini-grant
ACC’s equity mini-grant applications are open 2022-23. The equity mini-grant program started in fall 2020. To date, the college has distributed more than $100,000 to support innovative efforts across the college that promote excellence in equity, inclusion, and diversity. “Making a positive difference in equity, diversity, and inclusion is...
Campus Updates: ACC Northridge landscaping renovations
Austin Community College District (ACC) has launched a districtwide landscape renovation and improvement project. In December, teams began work to revitalize Northridge Campus with fresh landscaping. New features expected at the campus include:. New plants, flowers, and bushes. New outdoor seating areas. Restoration of the campus’s iconic water fountain located...
November 2022 Bravo Award Recipients
The Riverbats Employee Bravo Awards program recognizes employees whose actions reflect exemplary customer service as demonstrated by excellent communication, collaboration, or responsiveness in support of the mission, vision, and values of ACC. ACC congratulates the following Riverbats Bravo award recipients for November 2022. Eastview Campus. Monica Segura. Reina Morales. Highland...
New Amplify Center offering mental health services opens January 9
Mental health services for Austin Community College District (ACC) students are expanding. On January 9, 2023, the new Amplify Center will open at ACC Eastview Campus offering clinical services to young adult ACC students who are seeking support for their mental health. The Center is a clinical partnership between ACC...
2022 Year in Review
Throughout 2022, the college continued to balance the health and safety of our Riverbat community. ACC students, faculty, and staff continued teaching, learning, and working alongside COVID-19. We look back at the highlights and significant events that happened districtwide in 2022. 2022 COLLEGE INITIATIVES. To streamline decision-making and delivery of...
ACC raises more than $36,000 through 2022 SECC
ACC’s faculty and staff donated a total of $36,654 to various causes this year through the 2022 State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC), surpassing our total from last year. Of the overall money donated, employees contributed $7,608 to the ACC Foundation which, when matched, will total over $15,000 for scholarships...
ACC Board of Trustees swear-in new & reelected trustees, elect officers
The Austin Community College District (ACC) swore in one newly elected and two returning trustees while also recognizing the public service of an outgoing board member during the board’s general meeting Monday, December 12, 2022. The Honorable District 49 State Representative Gina Hinojosa swore in new Trustee Steve Jackobs...
