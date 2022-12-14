ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck rollover in Rusk County causes delays

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A semi truck rollover on Highway 259 Kilgore Bypass has delayed traffic near the 259 business exit in Rusk County.

1 dead, 1 injured after Tyler crash

Officials said drivers should expect delays and emergency vehicle presence in the area.

