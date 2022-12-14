TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck rollover in Rusk County causes delays
RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A semi truck rollover on Highway 259 Kilgore Bypass has delayed traffic near the 259 business exit in Rusk County.1 dead, 1 injured after Tyler crash
Officials said drivers should expect delays and emergency vehicle presence in the area.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0