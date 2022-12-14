Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Near Pinedale
A Wyoming woman, 67, died after a head-on collision near Pinedale, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 near milepost 95, US 191. According to the crash summary:. A GMC Yukon was southbound on US 191 near milepost 95, while traveling southbound...
Snake River bridge lanes north of Hoback Junction now open
The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to inform drivers all the lanes on the Snake River bridge north of the Hoback Junction are open for use as of Friday. The post Snake River bridge lanes north of Hoback Junction now open appeared first on Local News 8.
svinews.com
Etna man charged after baggies test positive for meth
JACKSON (WNE) — A 46-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies found baggies in his car that tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine. Zachary Hoffower was also charged with DUI. At the time the substances were found, he was reportedly slumped over in...
tripsavvy.com
After a Devastating Fire, One of Jackson Hole's Favorite Hotels Is Back
In 2019, a fire tore through the nearly 30-year-old Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa in Jackson, Wyoming, and the beloved boutique lodge was a total loss. But its owners have rebuilt, and the new iteration of the hotel is preparing to open in spring 2023. "Cultivating the same spirit, grit,...
Permanent dog park proposed at Miller Park
If a new permanent dog park and a set of pickleball courts are on your Christmas list, you may be in luck this season. The Teton County – Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is applying for a conditional use permit to build improvements and open an off-leash dog park in Miller park.
Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho
An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple felony charges. The post Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
Refuge counts four times the average elk for this time of year
JACKSON, Wyo. — A weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge are four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year. “I typically estimate elk, bison, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, deer...
Comments / 0