Afton, WY

K2 Radio

Wyoming Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Near Pinedale

A Wyoming woman, 67, died after a head-on collision near Pinedale, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 near milepost 95, US 191. According to the crash summary:. A GMC Yukon was southbound on US 191 near milepost 95, while traveling southbound...
PINEDALE, WY
svinews.com

Etna man charged after baggies test positive for meth

JACKSON (WNE) — A 46-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies found baggies in his car that tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine. Zachary Hoffower was also charged with DUI. At the time the substances were found, he was reportedly slumped over in...
ETNA, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Permanent dog park proposed at Miller Park

If a new permanent dog park and a set of pickleball courts are on your Christmas list, you may be in luck this season. The Teton County – Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is applying for a conditional use permit to build improvements and open an off-leash dog park in Miller park.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Refuge counts four times the average elk for this time of year

JACKSON, Wyo. — A weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge are four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year. “I typically estimate elk, bison, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, deer...
JACKSON, WY

