New Hartford man has heart for the homeless
Felix LaBella, of New Hartford, could just write a check or contribute money toward his passion for helping the homeless. And he does. But he longs to give an even more precious commodity: his time.
Two Pizza Shops in CNY Help Employees of Another After Devastating Fire
Two pizza shops in Central New York are stepping up to help employees of another pizzeria after a devastating fire. Mangia Macrina's Wood-Fired Pizza on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford suffered from a fire on Saturday, December 10. The business is now closed for renovation, and all the employees are out of work during the Christmas season.
A Central New York farm that offered food and fun for nearly 25 years is shutting down
Rome, N. Y. — After almost 25 years, Wagner Farms near Rome in Oneida County is shutting down. Owner Ron Wagner blames rising costs and lower-than-expected revenues for the decision to close the business that has offered fresh produce along with activities such as wagon rides and an annual sunflower celebration.
Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)
One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
Central NY communities rally to provide snow plows, equipment after fire destroys tiny village’s DPW
Camden, N.Y. — Just days before the snow storm hit this week, a fire ripped through the Camden village Department of Public Works building, destroying the structure and all of the equipment. That left the village of about 2,700 people with no snow plows to clear the roads. That’s...
Baldwinsville mom celebrates new law in daughter's name to protect pregnant women, babies
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — A Baldwinsville mother is turning her difficult journey into a call to action. She has spent years advocating for new laws to protect pregnant women and their babies, using her own painful past to push for change. For Lisa Saunders, it is a story she has...
More than 50 firefighters respond to large fire in downtown Syracuse high-rise
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large fire Saturday night forced the evacuation of Icon Tower, a high-rise of apartments, offices and retail space in downtown Syracuse. At 7:14 p.m. someone called 911 to report smoke in the building at 344 S. Warren St., Fire Chief Michael Monds said. Firefighters arrived...
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip down to your local antique mall can be a cool experience. There's always something interesting to find and a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
Children are dying. Who will step up to fix Oswego’s broken child welfare system? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is a dispiriting sameness to Syracuse.com’s investigation into the deaths of a 13-year-old Oswego County boy and his mother in a house fire one year ago. Another case of parental neglect, another failure of the child welfare system to recognize it, another child dead who should still be alive.
A popular downtown Syracuse lunch spot closed down. A new owner will offer a fresh take on it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Today’s Special Cafe, which served breakfast and lunch to downtown workers and residents for the past 17 years, has permanently closed. But the space on the Water Street side of the State Tower Building won’t be shut for long: Jose Morales, who has been cooking at Today’s Special for several years, is buying the equipment, leasing the space and planning to reopen on his own.
Avoid These Fines and Tickets Driving In New York Snow Conditions
It looks like the significant snow could be making the first appearance of the season in the Southern Tier. We could see anywhere from 4 inches in Binghamton to 15 inches in the Norwich area...depending on how the wind blows. Police agencies haven't been enforcing alternate side of the street...
Community comes together to help after fire at Camden DPW garage
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A fire at the Department of Public Works building in Camden, destroyed all the equipment inside, and now the community is coming together to help them. Superintendent for the Camden Central School District, Ravo Root, said when he heard about the fire he was devastated. “Concerned about the safety and well being of all the employees and everything and once I was reassured that there was no human life that was involved, then I thought about the equipment and the snow that’s coming.”
‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation
OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
Cortland County firefighter diverts plow route to save man from freezing water
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like most snowy mornings, 21-year-old Jonathan Alteri was up around 2:00 a.m. to brave the slick roads in his plow truck. A few hours into clearing driveways, his volunteer fire radio blared. Sliding off a hilly curve, a driver crashed his pick-up truck into a...
23 new firefighters graduate from Utica Fire Academy
UTICA, N.Y. – After 14 weeks of intensive training, 23 recruits graduated from the Utica Fire Academy on Thursday. The new firefighters will be disbursed throughout 14 different fire districts. Below is the list of graduates and their new departments:. Amsterdam Fire Department. Cassidy Schaeffer. Ryan Stone. Cedarville Fire...
Ground broken on new medical facility
Utica, N.Y.-- In the shadow of the New Wynn Hospital, ground was broken on a new 94,000 square foot medical facility. 28,000 feet of the three story building will be home to CNY Cardiology with the rest being occupied by Mohawk Valley Health System. The MVHS portion of the site will be home to an ambulatory surgery center, radiology and a lab service center. MVHS physician practices that require access to the Wynn Hospital will also be located in the building. CUB Board chairman Dr. Michael Kelberman says there is a large amount of excitement around the facility.
Frankfort Police investigating stabbing at Utica Academy of Science
The Town of Frankfort Police has reported that a stabbing investigation is underway and are asking the public for help gathering information after an incident that occurred at the Utica Academy of Science Charter School.
Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days
Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
5 displaced after kitchen fire on Syracuse’s North Side, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Five people were displaced Tuesday after a fire broke out in a North Side home’s kitchen in Syracuse, firefighters said. Firefighters were called around 2:39 p.m. to the two-family house in the 400 block of 2nd North Street. Black smoke was coming from a second floor window, said Lt. John Suits, a spokesman for the Syracuse Fire Department.
