Rome, NY

Syracuse.com

Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)

One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Joe Mertens

SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A popular downtown Syracuse lunch spot closed down. A new owner will offer a fresh take on it

Syracuse, N.Y. — Today’s Special Cafe, which served breakfast and lunch to downtown workers and residents for the past 17 years, has permanently closed. But the space on the Water Street side of the State Tower Building won’t be shut for long: Jose Morales, who has been cooking at Today’s Special for several years, is buying the equipment, leasing the space and planning to reopen on his own.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Community comes together to help after fire at Camden DPW garage

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A fire at the Department of Public Works building in Camden, destroyed all the equipment inside, and now the community is coming together to help them. Superintendent for the Camden Central School District, Ravo Root, said when he heard about the fire he was devastated. “Concerned about the safety and well being of all the employees and everything and once I was reassured that there was no human life that was involved, then I thought about the equipment and the snow that’s coming.”
CAMDEN, NY
informnny.com

‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Oswego County Today

Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation

OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

23 new firefighters graduate from Utica Fire Academy

UTICA, N.Y. – After 14 weeks of intensive training, 23 recruits graduated from the Utica Fire Academy on Thursday. The new firefighters will be disbursed throughout 14 different fire districts. Below is the list of graduates and their new departments:. Amsterdam Fire Department. Cassidy Schaeffer. Ryan Stone. Cedarville Fire...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Ground broken on new medical facility

Utica, N.Y.-- In the shadow of the New Wynn Hospital, ground was broken on a new 94,000 square foot medical facility. 28,000 feet of the three story building will be home to CNY Cardiology with the rest being occupied by Mohawk Valley Health System. The MVHS portion of the site will be home to an ambulatory surgery center, radiology and a lab service center. MVHS physician practices that require access to the Wynn Hospital will also be located in the building. CUB Board chairman Dr. Michael Kelberman says there is a large amount of excitement around the facility.
UTICA, NY
Daily Voice

Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days

Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
ELBRIDGE, NY

