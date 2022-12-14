ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Two Area Law Enforcement Agencies Looking For Diesel Thieves

Someone is using a U-Haul box truck to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel, have you seen them, two East Texas law enforcement agencies would like to find them. Recent reports and pictures have surfaced of vehicles used and one of the men allegedly responsible for the theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel in both Bowie and Cass counties. It appears that these two agencies are looking fo the same people.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12

The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Miller County Officers of the Year Announced at Awards Luncheon

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center. According to a press release, Rutledge honored Texarkana Police Department Sergeant Kyle Caudle and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Corporal Jay Thomas as the Miller County Officers of the Year.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
‘Cookies With Santa’ Saturday In Texarkana

Bring the kids to have cookies with Santa on Saturday from 11 am until 2 pm in Texarkana. Your kids can have cookies with Santa on Saturday at Dot's Ace Hardware in Texarkana. This is what Dot's Ace Hardware had to say about this upcoming event for the kids:. The.
TEXARKANA, TX
67 Total Arrests in Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Tuesday, Dec 6

Holiday over so it's everyone back on their worst behavior I guess. Bowie County arrests went back up quite a bit last week following the Thanksgiving Holiday, there were a total of 67 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 22 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 45 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here's last weeks report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 28 - December 4, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
10 Texarkana Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day

Can you believe that Christmas is just days away? If you want to go out for some food on Christmas day here are the 10 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open. Restaurants being open on Christmas are convenient for people who want to avoid the stress of preparing a regular holiday meal. Just load up the family and enjoy some of your favorites without any of the hassles.
TEXARKANA, AR
Just in Time for Christmas New Store Opens in Texarkana

There are only 14 days until Christmas and if you have been holiday shopping, I have some great news to tell you about in Texarkana. Skechers is now open in their new store at 3325 Mall Drive, the former location of Pier 1 Imports, adjacent to Burlington's, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
TEXARKANA, TX
CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday

CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef

We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
TEXARKANA, TX
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana

The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
TEXARKANA, TX
