Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texarkana Ar Police Arrest Suspect in December 4 Shooting Death
18-year-old Jamauri Martavious Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas is now in police custody after turning himself in on Tuesday afternoon December 13 at approximately 3 PM. He was wanted for an active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on their Facebook page, the...
Two Area Law Enforcement Agencies Looking For Diesel Thieves
Someone is using a U-Haul box truck to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel, have you seen them, two East Texas law enforcement agencies would like to find them. Recent reports and pictures have surfaced of vehicles used and one of the men allegedly responsible for the theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel in both Bowie and Cass counties. It appears that these two agencies are looking fo the same people.
61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12
The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Miller County Officers of the Year Announced at Awards Luncheon
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center. According to a press release, Rutledge honored Texarkana Police Department Sergeant Kyle Caudle and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Corporal Jay Thomas as the Miller County Officers of the Year.
‘Cookies With Santa’ Saturday In Texarkana
Bring the kids to have cookies with Santa on Saturday from 11 am until 2 pm in Texarkana. Your kids can have cookies with Santa on Saturday at Dot's Ace Hardware in Texarkana. This is what Dot's Ace Hardware had to say about this upcoming event for the kids:. The.
Stay Up to Date With Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Long Celebration
Get ready Texarkana to celebrate our town's Sesquicentennial next year. The Sesquicentennial Committee, also known as TXK150, is in the process of making a calendar and website that will keep everyone informed of the TXK150 events that are being planned throughout the year. The TXK150 website will partner up with...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Sunday Morning Shooter
Texarkana Arkansas Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on State Line, if you have any information that could help, they would love to hear from you. An investigation is now underway in the shooting death of 26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana. According to the...
Washington Gains Overwhelming Support To Lead Texarkana Chamber
The board of directors for the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously during its regularly scheduled November board meeting, to name Denis Washington to the position of president and CEO of the Chamber. Mr. Washington has been serving as interim president and CEO since May of this year.
67 Total Arrests in Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Tuesday, Dec 6
Holiday over so it's everyone back on their worst behavior I guess. Bowie County arrests went back up quite a bit last week following the Thanksgiving Holiday, there were a total of 67 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 22 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 45 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here's last weeks report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 28 - December 4, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
10 Texarkana Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
Can you believe that Christmas is just days away? If you want to go out for some food on Christmas day here are the 10 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open. Restaurants being open on Christmas are convenient for people who want to avoid the stress of preparing a regular holiday meal. Just load up the family and enjoy some of your favorites without any of the hassles.
Ice Skating, Movies & More This Saturday at Christmas on Main
If you've been having a tough time getting into the Christmas spirit then get ready because that will all change this Saturday. It's Christmas on Main in downtown Texarkana this Saturday, December 17. There will be an Ice Skating Rink Next to the Perot Theatre. When was the last time...
Texarkana Police Are Looking for This Woman, Have You Seen Her?
There is nothing like taking a taxi for a ride, a long ride and then allegedly not paying for it? Texarkana Texas Police are asking for your help in locating this woman who has a warrant for her arrest. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on its Facebook page, that a...
Just in Time for Christmas New Store Opens in Texarkana
There are only 14 days until Christmas and if you have been holiday shopping, I have some great news to tell you about in Texarkana. Skechers is now open in their new store at 3325 Mall Drive, the former location of Pier 1 Imports, adjacent to Burlington's, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Arkansas DHS Toy Drive For Miller County Children in Foster Care
There are kids in our area that are in foster care and in protective services that might not receive a toy this Christmas. You can help make sure that these children have a wonderful Christmas when you donate to the 2022 Spreading Joy, Gifting Hope Toy Drive. Did you know...
Harvest Distributes Food Boxes In Lafayette County, AR Wednesday Morning
Harvest Regional Food Bank returns to the road this week for the distribution of emergency food boxes for Lafayette County, Arkansas residents only, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, starting at 9 AM. The Distribution is scheduled to last until approximately 11 AM or until all boxes have been distributed. This will...
You Can Check Out 10 Great Bands This Weekend In Texarkana
From some great Classic Rock to Country and even a little Blues, you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
Parade, Shopping, Trains and Fun Downtown Texarkana Tonight Monday Dec 5
Get ready because it’s official, Christmas in Texarkana kicks off this evening Monday, December 5. There is a lot going on from a Christmas Market to a Christmas parade to trains. Christmas Market. Enjoy all the fun at the Christmas Market from 5 PM. to 7 PM at the...
Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef
We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana
The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0