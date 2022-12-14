Read full article on original website
Busy bar crowd in Bismarck
No Wreaths Across America event Saturday at ND Veterans Cemetery, wreath laying planned for Sunday
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Organizers behind the annual Wreaths Across America event at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan said there will be no ceremony or wreath laying on Saturday, Dec. 17, due to this week’s weather. The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will place wreaths on...
Bismarck Mandan Weather Related Announcements For Friday
The Blizzard Warning remains in effect through Friday at 6 pm.
Hotel staff steps up during storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses have had to close their doors the past three days. And there’s one industry has a complicated relationship to the storm. Marnie Schlosser says the weather has put stress on the hotel industry. “We’ve had a lot of people cancel, flights can’t get...
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
Tips to stay warm if your home loses power
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With many North Dakota households potentially without power today, here is a list of tips provided by the Stark County Department of Emergency Services for what to do if you lose electricity in the midst of a storm so that you and your family can stay warm and more importantly, safe.
In BisMan-THIS Is WHY Narcan Should Be Easily Available ( VIDEO )
This is one of the conversations I have when I'm around a police officer... ...and their reply is always staggering to me. Here are the two questions I ask - "Is Fentanyl easily attainable out here in Bismarck, Mandan? Just how dangerous is it?" The most common answers with a rapid quick response are "YES and EXTREMELY SO" Some of the officers will tell me just how many times they have arrived at the scene too late, another deadly victim. So what exactly is Fentanyl? According to nida.nih.gov it is a "...powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent... When people overdose on fentanyl, their breathing can slow or stop"
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
Man hurt in stabbing in Bismarck
Gusty winds, coupled with snow, made for a bleak view along Mandan's Sunset Drive Thursdsay night, December 15. In the extreme bottom right, a large Husky checks out conditions before heading back inside after less than a minute. Furry Friends: meet Kit and Caboodle. Furry Friends: meet Kit and Caboodle.
Additional 60 years could be added to Williston man’s sentence
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man serving 10 years in prison for a 2021 Bismarck shooting could see an additional 60 years in prison. Judge Pamela Nesvig sentenced 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez in October to 20 years, with 10 years suspended, for attempted murder after Sanchez admitted to shooting at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park. Police say the shooting was gang related.
Update to stabbing in Bismarck on Wednesday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An arrest warrant for attempted murder and terrorizing has been issued for Chad Blevins, 28, of Bismarck in connection to Wednesday’s stabbing on Patriot Dr. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Patriot Dr at around 6:00 p.m. yesterday for a stabbing. A 32-year-old male...
Bismarck Police search for man in stabbing Wednesday evening
The officers provided aid on scene, and the man was to the hospital. His status is unknown.
