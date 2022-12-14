ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, ND

kxnet.com

Busy bar crowd in Bismarck

KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. COVID relief money for schools. Business in a blizzard. Abandoned in the snow. What’s open?. Airports are up and running. Meals on Wheels...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Hotel staff steps up during storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses have had to close their doors the past three days. And there’s one industry has a complicated relationship to the storm. Marnie Schlosser says the weather has put stress on the hotel industry. “We’ve had a lot of people cancel, flights can’t get...
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition

FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon

The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Tips to stay warm if your home loses power

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With many North Dakota households potentially without power today, here is a list of tips provided by the Stark County Department of Emergency Services for what to do if you lose electricity in the midst of a storm so that you and your family can stay warm and more importantly, safe.
STARK COUNTY, ND
Hot 97-5

In BisMan-THIS Is WHY Narcan Should Be Easily Available ( VIDEO )

This is one of the conversations I have when I'm around a police officer... ...and their reply is always staggering to me. Here are the two questions I ask - "Is Fentanyl easily attainable out here in Bismarck, Mandan? Just how dangerous is it?" The most common answers with a rapid quick response are "YES and EXTREMELY SO" Some of the officers will tell me just how many times they have arrived at the scene too late, another deadly victim. So what exactly is Fentanyl? According to nida.nih.gov it is a "...powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent... When people overdose on fentanyl, their breathing can slow or stop"
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Man hurt in stabbing in Bismarck

Gusty winds, coupled with snow, made for a bleak view along Mandan's Sunset Drive Thursdsay night, December 15. In the extreme bottom right, a large Husky checks out conditions before heading back inside after less than a minute. Furry Friends: meet Kit and Caboodle. Furry Friends: meet Kit and Caboodle.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Additional 60 years could be added to Williston man’s sentence

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man serving 10 years in prison for a 2021 Bismarck shooting could see an additional 60 years in prison. Judge Pamela Nesvig sentenced 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez in October to 20 years, with 10 years suspended, for attempted murder after Sanchez admitted to shooting at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park. Police say the shooting was gang related.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Update to stabbing in Bismarck on Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An arrest warrant for attempted murder and terrorizing has been issued for Chad Blevins, 28, of Bismarck in connection to Wednesday’s stabbing on Patriot Dr. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Patriot Dr at around 6:00 p.m. yesterday for a stabbing. A 32-year-old male...
BISMARCK, ND

