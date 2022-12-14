Read full article on original website
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in California
By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
mymotherlode.com
CAL Fire Releases Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map
Sonora, CA – CAL Fire wants the public’s feedback on its new Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map (FHSZ) that was just released and will also host 57 public hearings statewide. The last update to the map was in 2007. The new map reflects changes in fire hazards in unincorporated, rural areas. Overall, it shows increased fire hazards, reflecting California’s increase in wildfire occurrence and severity because of many factors, including a changing climate, according to CAL Fire.
These Oregon towns go all out for the holidays
After two years of muted celebrations, Oregon was all in for the 2022 holiday season. Portland staged more concerts, Christmas shows and light displays than we can count. But Oregon towns from Ashland to Hood River to Joseph also enthusiastically decked the halls to ring in the holidays this year.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Roseburg reaches agreement in principle to settle majority of Mill Fire claims
WEED, Calif. -- Roseburg Forest Products has agreed in principle with four law firms representing the majority of claims to settle the families’ property losses, personal injuries, and wrongful death claims arising from the Sept. 2 Mill Fire. Pete Hillan, company spokesperson, told WoodworkingNetwork that "The settlement we announced...
californiaglobe.com
Lawsuit Filed to Halt Removal of Northern CA Klamath River Hydroelectric Dams
Last week California Governor Gavin Newsom announced final approval of a plan to remove four dams on the Klamath River in Northern California, along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Congressman Jared Huffman and leaders of the Yurok and Karuk tribes. Newsom refers to the dam removal project as “transformative” and says “it will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New details about 2 poached black bears found in Oregon trees
Oregon wildlife investigators have released more details about the deaths of two poached black bears whose bodies were found in trees earlier this year. It’s hoped that the new information will help lead to the arrest of whoever was responsible. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
California to launch $10M electric bike rebate program beginning in the first quarter of 2023
The state of California has allocated $10 million to fund a rebate program for electric bikes. The program is tentatively planned to begin in the first part of 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news and educational websites, cited within the story**
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/16 – New I-5 Siskiyou Summit Electronic Message Signs, Police Investigating Missing Bend Woman Found “Alive and Safe” In Shady Cove
..FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility at a quarter of a mile or less in freezing fog with potential black ice building on roadways. * WHERE...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, all valleys in southern Oregon. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, portions of the Rogue Valley north of Talent, including the City of Medford. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 PM PST Sunday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost or black ice on bridges and roadways. Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
Paradise Post
$11 for a head of California lettuce? Here’s what’s behind the shortage causing ‘outrageous’ prices
Don’t look now — the price of lettuce is soaring across the Bay Area. It’s $5.99 for a head of romaine at Country Sun Natural Foods in Palo Alto. Nearly $10 for little gem lettuce at Draeger’s Market in Los Altos. And a whopping $10.99 for iceberg at Piedmont Grocery in Oakland.
Oregon’s oldest state forest will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools
A state forest with some of the last and largest swathes of old-growth trees in the Oregon Coast Range will no longer be logged to help pay for the public schools. A vote from the State Land Board made the decision official Wednesday, following Legislative approval in February. The Elliott State Forest, now the Elliott […] The post Oregon’s oldest state forest will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
Mount Shasta Herald
California approves far-reaching strategy for tackling climate change. So what’s next?
California’s air board today unanimously approved a sweeping state plan to battle climate change, creating a new blueprint for the next five years to cut carbon emissions, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and speed up the transition to renewable energy. Called a scoping plan, the 297-page strategy could serve...
iPhone emergency service saves California couple
A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
One California County Attempts To Create Their Own State
'Everybody outside this county thinks we are the wild, wild West.'
GV Wire
California Ban on Gas Appliances Starts With Jan. 1 ‘All Electric’ Rule
New homes and buildings that are constructed in 2023 will have to have electric supply panels and circuitry to support all-electric appliances and heating under a building code update approved two years ago by the California Energy Commission. The new building code doesn’t ban the sale of natural gas appliances...
kqennewsradio.com
NEW I-5 SISKIYOU SUMMIT SIGNS TO INFORM TRAVELERS
Six new electronic message signs on northbound Interstate 5 will inform travelers about changing conditions and help regulate speeds on the highest summit on the Interstate 5 corridor. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said the signs are located between the Oregon-California border and Ashland, and will be...
