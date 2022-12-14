..FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility at a quarter of a mile or less in freezing fog with potential black ice building on roadways. * WHERE...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, all valleys in southern Oregon. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, portions of the Rogue Valley north of Talent, including the City of Medford. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 PM PST Sunday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost or black ice on bridges and roadways. Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO