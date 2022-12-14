Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Cecily Strong Leaves SNL With One Last, Tearful ‘Weekend Update’ Farewell
The writing was on the wall earlier this year when Cecily Strong missed a handful of Saturday Night Live episodes to perform on stage in a revival of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. Now, after 11 seasons in the cast, Strong made her mid-season departure official during the last SNL episode of 2022.“Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it,” the show’s Instagram account posted ahead of the live broadcast. “We’ll miss you, Cecily!”Strong, who was nominated for her work on SNL at both the 2020 and 2021 Emmy Awards, got...
KTVB
Rebel Wilson Says First Onscreen Kiss With a Woman 'Led Me to My Awesome Partner'
Rebel Wilson says that her latest role inspired her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma. In her upcoming film, The Almond and the Seahorse, the 42-year-old actress plays a woman whose husband suffers a traumatic brain injury, leading her to connect with a woman. In an interview with the Today show,...
KTVB
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
KTVB
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Reveal Which Two Celebs Throw the Best Holiday Parties (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are dishing on the best A-list holiday parties. In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith on the festively decorated Live With Kelly and Ryan set, the co-hosts reveal the two celebs that host the most memorable holiday bashes. "Andy Cohen used to, before the kids......
KTVB
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Expresses 'Disbelief' Over 'Angel' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death (Exclusive)
The cast of Dancing With the Stars is in mourning after learning of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death. ET spoke to the show's pro dancers as they rehearsed for the upcoming DWTS tour, and they all expressed disbelief over the tragic loss. Boss, who was married to and shared three kids with former DWTS pro Allison Holker, died by suicide earlier this week. He was 40.
KTVB
Kelsea Ballerini Talks Making the Decision to End Her Marriage: 'The Glitter Wears Off'
Sometimes, things just don't work out. Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about the reasons she decided to end her marriage with Morgan Evans. The "Heartfirst" songstress recently sat down for a candid conversation on the podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, and she reflected on the first signs of trouble in her marriage, and why she finally decided to end things.
