Over 38,000 Thousand Birds Killed at Indiana Poultry Farms as Avian Flu Continues to Spread
More than 38,000 turkeys were euthanized at poultry farms in Indiana after outbreaks of avian influenza. Outbreaks across the country continue to drive consumer price increases at the grocery line. 12,000 Turkeys Infected in Daviess County. According to a report from WIBC.com, approximately 12,000 turkeys were confirmed to be infected...
Illinois Hunter Shares Pictures of Epic Rare Hairless Buck
If you grew up in Missouri or Illinois, it's likely you've seen your share of deer. Even if that's true, I can almost guarantee you've never seen one quite like the epic rare hairless buck a hunter in Illinois just shared. Thank you to Jay Kehrer for allowing me to...
RODNEY FREEMON
(OLNEY) The graveside service for Rodney Freemon, age 85, of Olney, will be held Monday morning, December 19, at 10:30, in the Hope Chapel at Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, east of Olney, near Claremont. The visitation is Sunday afternoon, December 18, from 3:00 until 4:30, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Rodney Freemon of Olney.
US 50 between Edgewood Road and County Farm on east side of Salem reopened
US 50 between Edgewood Road and County Farm Road east of Salem has now been reopened following a head-on crash Saturday morning that claimed three lives. See the news section for more details on the crash.
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
FRED B. HUDSON
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Fred B. Hudson, age 81, of Olney, will be held Monday morning, December 19, at 10:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Richland Cemetery, west of Calhoun, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. The visitation is Sunday afternoon, December 18, from 2:00 until 4:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Vietnam War and U.S. Army Veteran, Fred B. Hudson, of Olney.
Secor man identified as victim in fatal semi crash in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Effingham County Coroner is identifying a man from Secor as the victim of a fatal semi crash December 14. Thomas Brown, 62, was pronounced deceased in a semi that reportedly overturned on Interstate 57 at mile marker 158. No witnesses stopped or were...
2022 12/14 – Chrystal Lynn Atchison
Chrystal Lynn Atchison, age 47, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Chrystal Lynn Atchison are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Chrystal’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
City of Effingham to Open New Portion of Heritage Avenue
The City of Effingham will open a new portion of Heritage Avenue on Friday December 16. The public is invited to attend this ribbon cutting on the east end of the site. Attendees should come from Medical Park Drive and park along that street and the old portion of Heritage Avenue.
Knox County man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child in Knox County, Indiana. We first told you about the incident in November, when police said that a 2-year-old child had died at the hospital after being shot. The Vincennes Police Department announced Friday that...
Hundreds Of Geese Found Dead In Southern Indiana
Avian flu was detected in Gibson County after diagnostic testing was done on dead birds. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports out of 10,000 snow geese in the area, 700 were found dead. The DNR will increase surveillance on birds to prevent the disease from spreading. Infected birds show...
Rural Centralia man charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer
A 46-year-old rural Centralia man has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery following altercations with two members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department that came to his home on separate days to handle complaints. Jason Hoffman of Old Salem Road is accused of striking a sheriff’s deputy...
BOYS LIC SCHEDULE FOR TONIGHT
(OLNEY/NEWTON) in Boys High School Basketball – — all eight of the LIC teams are in action on this Friday night. the remaining two LIC teams are in non-conference action.
Primary suspect in drug bust near Bluford sentenced to 12 years in prison
A 39-year-old Jefferson County woman who was the primary suspect in a drug bust in Bluford in August has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Rose McCormick pleaded guilty to a Class X charge of aggravated delivery of methamphetamine. She also pleaded to an unlawful delivery of a controlled substance charge and received a six year concurrent sentence.
