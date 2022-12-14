ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

RODNEY FREEMON

(OLNEY) The graveside service for Rodney Freemon, age 85, of Olney, will be held Monday morning, December 19, at 10:30, in the Hope Chapel at Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, east of Olney, near Claremont. The visitation is Sunday afternoon, December 18, from 3:00 until 4:30, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Rodney Freemon of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem

Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
SALEM, IL
freedom929.com

FRED B. HUDSON

(OLNEY) The funeral service for Fred B. Hudson, age 81, of Olney, will be held Monday morning, December 19, at 10:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Richland Cemetery, west of Calhoun, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. The visitation is Sunday afternoon, December 18, from 2:00 until 4:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Vietnam War and U.S. Army Veteran, Fred B. Hudson, of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/14 – Chrystal Lynn Atchison

Chrystal Lynn Atchison, age 47, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Chrystal Lynn Atchison are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Chrystal’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
CENTRALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

City of Effingham to Open New Portion of Heritage Avenue

The City of Effingham will open a new portion of Heritage Avenue on Friday December 16. The public is invited to attend this ribbon cutting on the east end of the site. Attendees should come from Medical Park Drive and park along that street and the old portion of Heritage Avenue.
EFFINGHAM, IL
wevv.com

Knox County man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child in Knox County, Indiana. We first told you about the incident in November, when police said that a 2-year-old child had died at the hospital after being shot. The Vincennes Police Department announced Friday that...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Hundreds Of Geese Found Dead In Southern Indiana

Avian flu was detected in Gibson County after diagnostic testing was done on dead birds. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports out of 10,000 snow geese in the area, 700 were found dead. The DNR will increase surveillance on birds to prevent the disease from spreading. Infected birds show...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
freedom929.com

BOYS LIC SCHEDULE FOR TONIGHT

(OLNEY/NEWTON) in Boys High School Basketball – — all eight of the LIC teams are in action on this Friday night. the remaining two LIC teams are in non-conference action.
OLNEY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Primary suspect in drug bust near Bluford sentenced to 12 years in prison

A 39-year-old Jefferson County woman who was the primary suspect in a drug bust in Bluford in August has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Rose McCormick pleaded guilty to a Class X charge of aggravated delivery of methamphetamine. She also pleaded to an unlawful delivery of a controlled substance charge and received a six year concurrent sentence.
BLUFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy