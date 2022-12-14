ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria being considered for a new first responder disaster home base.

By Trey Meynig
 3 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – After Hurricane Harvey, talk of a centrally located emergency management base in Victoria was discussed. Now local and state leaders are working to make this project a reality. Victoria emergency management coordinator Richard McBrayer said Victoria regional airport would be the ideal place for this new facility.

“It would be a permanent to where we could house first responders coming in during either pre-disaster, or post disaster, and having themselves the capabilities a ride out location, to they can stay safe, and to be able to perform their duties soon thereafter,” said Richard McBrayer.

McBrayer says the state has approved funding for the project. Now they are waiting to get an approval from FEMA. After funding is secured,  it will take about two or three years to become fully operational.

