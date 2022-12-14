Read full article on original website
Jennifer Cooldige thanks Ariana Grande for reviving her career
Jennifer Coolidge thinks Ariana Grande is responsible for her reviving her career. The 61-year-old actress made her name in 1999 comedy 'American Pie' before starring in a string of hit movies in the early 2000s but felt her career had began to "flatline" until the pop superstar, 29, asked her to reprise her role as beautician Paulette Bonafonte from 'Legally Blonde' for her 'thank u, next' music video in 2018 and credits Ariana with her recent success as socialite Tanya McQuoid in HBO hit 'The White Lotus.'
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Kevin Costner thanks Richard Burton for inspiring him to make it in Hollywood
Kevin Costner says Richard Burton gave him the confidence to make it Hollywood. 'The Bodyguard' star was one of the biggest box office stars of the 1990s and he has now revealed that screen icon Burton - who was twice married to his 'Cleopatra' co-star Elizabeth Taylor in his lifetime - pushed him to pursue acting as a career.
Henry Cavill’s odds of being next James Bond soar after bring fired from Superman role
Henry Cavill’s odds of being named the next James Bond have soared after he was fired from his lead role in the ‘Superman’ film franchise. The 39-year-old actor’s tenure as the Man of Steel was cut short as producers wanted a younger star for the next instalment.
Sharna Burgess feared 'heading into postpartum depression'
Sharna Burgess recently feared she was "heading into postpartum depression". The 37-year-old dancer took to social media earlier this month to reveal that she'd battled "intrusive mom thoughts" after giving birth to her five-month-old son Zane, and Sharna has now explained her motivation for writing the candid post. She said:...
