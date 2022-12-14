Read full article on original website
Benton County Deputy killed during Wreaths Across America escort
A local law enforcement officer is dead after being hit by a truck in Bentonville during an escort to deliver materials for a Wreaths Across America event.
Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school
An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
70-year-old Texas man killed in Ottawa County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Ottawa County. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, Texas was pronounced dead Friday evening, according to OHP. On Dec. 16, around 3:30 p.m. a three-vehicle collision occurred on the Will Rogers Turnpike east of...
Man In Custody, Accused Of Calling In Threats Against Vinita High School In 2021
The man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat against Vinita High School is in custody. Federal prosecutors said in January, 2021, James McCarty made the call from a small town in northeast Arizona. The call caused the school to immediately go into lockdown, and prompted a...
Troopers release more information on deadly multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - At around 3:30 P.M. on Dec. 16, Oklahoma State Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 321 in Quapaw, Okla. This crash occurred within 10 minutes of a similar crash on the turnpike. Oklahoma Highway Patrolmen released the following...
Vehicle travels 80+ feet after going airborne
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:15 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, Jasper County E-911 were alerted to a crash notification near CR170 and Gum Road. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Sgt B. Helms...
Joplin man assaults mom, flees from police & crashes
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is charged after police said he assaulted his mother and then crashed her car into the Joplin Police Department. Officers with JPD responded to a domestic assault call Wednesday shortly before 4:00 PM in the 400 block of S. Ozark Ave. The caller said her 42-year-old son was attacking her and threatened her with a knife.
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
Joplin hotel to be demolished
JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
Ottawa County fugitive nabbed by child predator unit
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man, facing charges in Ottawa County, is now behind bars. Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Child Predator Unit and Warrants Unit arrested Michael Loren Lamb, Jr., 30, on Tuesday. Lamb faces four felony charges in Ottawa County. Those charges include...
Bartlesville Woman Seen on Burglary and Personation
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon on charges of Burglary-second degree and false personation. Brooklynn Dale Stewart was arrested Monday evening around 7 pm. According to an affidavit, when the officer arrived at the house in lieu of a dispatch call, Stewart fled the...
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
Family finds late father’s stolen watch inside Rogers County pawn shop
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — It’s a Christmas miracle. Brenda Lundquist Cunningham says she was contacted last week by a family friend who had found a special watch that belonged to her father in a Rogers County pawn shop. Cunningham’s father was Mike Lundquist, a defensive end for the...
Kansas man arrested following standoff
INDEPENDENCE, Kans. — An Independence man was involved in a standoff with Montgomery County authorities over the weekend. Kyle Harris, 44, of Independence, had Felony Aggravated Offender Registration Warrants and was uncooperative with Independence Police that arrived at his apartment to arrest him on Saturday. This prompted IPD to call in Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) to his residence, as police said Harris could be armed.
Caney PD Investigating Theft at Myrtles Market
The Caney Police Department is investigating a theft. Caney PD took a report of a theft at Myrtles Market yesterday. A female in a white vehicle, believed to be a Ford Escape, was seen on security cam footage at the store. Photos from the surveillance footage can be seen below.
Human remains found in Bella Vista identified
The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.
World's first bikeable building opens in Bentonville
Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- recently opened in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building is partially open at 240 S. Main St, following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas
The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
The Worst Buffet We’ve Ever Had
We were at the Hard Rock Casino in Tulsa for a little getaway and needed something to eat. Nobody could decide on what they wanted to eat so we took our chances with the all-you-can-eat buffet at the casino’s restaurant, The Eatery. Needless to say, this was the worst buffet we’ve ever been to.
Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen
JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
