Cokeville, WY

KOKI FOX 23

Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school

An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

70-year-old Texas man killed in Ottawa County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Ottawa County. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, Texas was pronounced dead Friday evening, according to OHP. On Dec. 16, around 3:30 p.m. a three-vehicle collision occurred on the Will Rogers Turnpike east of...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Vehicle travels 80+ feet after going airborne

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:15 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, Jasper County E-911 were alerted to a crash notification near CR170 and Gum Road. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Sgt B. Helms...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man assaults mom, flees from police & crashes

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is charged after police said he assaulted his mother and then crashed her car into the Joplin Police Department. Officers with JPD responded to a domestic assault call Wednesday shortly before 4:00 PM in the 400 block of S. Ozark Ave. The caller said her 42-year-old son was attacking her and threatened her with a knife.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin hotel to be demolished

JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Ottawa County fugitive nabbed by child predator unit

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man, facing charges in Ottawa County, is now behind bars. Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Child Predator Unit and Warrants Unit arrested Michael Loren Lamb, Jr., 30, on Tuesday. Lamb faces four felony charges in Ottawa County. Those charges include...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Seen on Burglary and Personation

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon on charges of Burglary-second degree and false personation. Brooklynn Dale Stewart was arrested Monday evening around 7 pm. According to an affidavit, when the officer arrived at the house in lieu of a dispatch call, Stewart fled the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas man arrested following standoff

INDEPENDENCE, Kans. — An Independence man was involved in a standoff with Montgomery County authorities over the weekend. Kyle Harris, 44, of Independence, had Felony Aggravated Offender Registration Warrants and was uncooperative with Independence Police that arrived at his apartment to arrest him on Saturday. This prompted IPD to call in Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) to his residence, as police said Harris could be armed.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Investigating Theft at Myrtles Market

The Caney Police Department is investigating a theft. Caney PD took a report of a theft at Myrtles Market yesterday. A female in a white vehicle, believed to be a Ford Escape, was seen on security cam footage at the store. Photos from the surveillance footage can be seen below.
CANEY, KS
Evan Crosby

World's first bikeable building opens in Bentonville

Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- recently opened in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building is partially open at 240 S. Main St, following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
BENTONVILLE, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas

The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The Worst Buffet We’ve Ever Had

We were at the Hard Rock Casino in Tulsa for a little getaway and needed something to eat. Nobody could decide on what they wanted to eat so we took our chances with the all-you-can-eat buffet at the casino’s restaurant, The Eatery. Needless to say, this was the worst buffet we’ve ever been to.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen

JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK

