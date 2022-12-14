ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Struggles to Finish Interview After ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lucien Laviscount Hits on Her: “This Has Never Happened to Me”

In a galaxy far, far away, Drew Barrymore lives happily ever after with an attractive British man. After Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount sweet-talked Barrymore using her own childhood crush as leverage, the actress-turned-talk show host became so flustered she could hardly finish the interview on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
KTVB

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Connie Posts Tribute to Late Son: 'Your Mother Loves You to Eternity and Beyond'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom Connie Boss Alexander paid tribute to her late son and thanked fans for the outpouring support in wake of the unimaginable tragedy. Connie took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, just two days after Boss died in Los Angeles. Connie, who many fans grew to know during her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, wanted everyone to know that their messages of support are being received, even if she hasn't reached out or responded.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

Kelsea Ballerini Talks Making the Decision to End Her Marriage: 'The Glitter Wears Off'

Sometimes, things just don't work out. Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about the reasons she decided to end her marriage with Morgan Evans. The "Heartfirst" songstress recently sat down for a candid conversation on the podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, and she reflected on the first signs of trouble in her marriage, and why she finally decided to end things.
KTVB

Trevor Noah Returning to Host 2023 GRAMMY Awards

Trevor Noah is back as the host of the GRAMMYs! The former Daily Show host will be emceeing the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, the Recording Academy announced on Thursday. Noah -- who previously hosted the awards show in 2021 and 2022 -- told Billboard that, for...
KTVB

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Arm in Arm After Secret Romance Revealed

Taking it all in stride. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are sticking together amid the drama surrounding the revelation of their secret romance. The Good Morning America anchors -- who have been taken off the air in the wake of their romance surfacing -- were spotted taking a stroll together through Manhattan on Thursday, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy