Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Kate Hudson gave her family 'their year in astrology' for Christmas
Kate Hudson gave her entire family "their year in astrology" last Christmas. The 43-year-old actress - who has kids Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani, four - has revealed that she gave the "best gift" she's ever given to her family in 2021. The Hollywood star - who is the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Inside Nova
Salma Hayek keeps her kids 'humble' with modest Christmas presents
Salma Hayek keeps her kids "humble" at Christmas by giving them modest presents. The 56-year-old actress is married to billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault and they are parents to a 15-year-old daughter named Valentina while Francois-Henri has three other kids from previous relationships - and Salma is adamant none of them get spoiled over the holidays despite the family's bulging bank balance.
Comments / 0