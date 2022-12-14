ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Sandler coming to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

We're all gonna laugh at him: Comedy giant Adam Sandler is set to return to Nashville next year for his biggest show yet in Music City.

Sandler's standup comedy tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on February 17. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday via livenation.com . Promotional materials for the show also promise a "surprise guest."

The 56-year-old last came to town in 2017, performing at the Grand Ole Opry House as part of the Nashville Comedy Festival.

"I'm intimidated, but I like it,” Sandler said that night as he first stepped into the Opry circle. “I'm so scared being here, but then I thought, 'Well, I am the Opry Man,' so everything's all right."

One month after his Nashville return, Sandler will head to Washington, D.C. to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, following recent recipients Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Letterman.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Adam Sandler coming to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

