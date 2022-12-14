Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
KTVB
Kelsea Ballerini Talks Making the Decision to End Her Marriage: 'The Glitter Wears Off'
Sometimes, things just don't work out. Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about the reasons she decided to end her marriage with Morgan Evans. The "Heartfirst" songstress recently sat down for a candid conversation on the podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, and she reflected on the first signs of trouble in her marriage, and why she finally decided to end things.
KTVB
'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)
It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
KTVB
Salma Hayek Dishes on Her Steamy Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' (Exclusive)
When the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance dropped last month, the headlines described Channing Tatum's lap dance on Salma Hayek as "sexy" and "steamy." Hayek, however, used two very different words to describe the seductive scene. The 56-year-old actress spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and revealed exactly what...
KTVB
Trevor Noah Returning to Host 2023 GRAMMY Awards
Trevor Noah is back as the host of the GRAMMYs! The former Daily Show host will be emceeing the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, the Recording Academy announced on Thursday. Noah -- who previously hosted the awards show in 2021 and 2022 -- told Billboard that, for...
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
KTVB
Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'
Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
KTVB
'The Best Man' Cast Promises 'Everything Comes Full Circle' in 'The Final Chapters' (Exclusive)
It's the end of the line, Best Man fans. Allegedly that is! The Best Man: The Final Chapters premieres right before Christmas and, according to the film's original stars, it's looking like this will be the official end of their journey altogether. Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut,...
