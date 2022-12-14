ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
KTVB

Kelsea Ballerini Talks Making the Decision to End Her Marriage: 'The Glitter Wears Off'

Sometimes, things just don't work out. Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about the reasons she decided to end her marriage with Morgan Evans. The "Heartfirst" songstress recently sat down for a candid conversation on the podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, and she reflected on the first signs of trouble in her marriage, and why she finally decided to end things.
KTVB

'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)

It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
KTVB

Trevor Noah Returning to Host 2023 GRAMMY Awards

Trevor Noah is back as the host of the GRAMMYs! The former Daily Show host will be emceeing the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, the Recording Academy announced on Thursday. Noah -- who previously hosted the awards show in 2021 and 2022 -- told Billboard that, for...
KTVB

Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'

Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.

