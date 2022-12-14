Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Fraternal Order Of Police Embraces ‘Shop With A Cop’
The Hopkinsville Lodge No. 12 Fraternal Order of Police conducted its heartwarming, family-friendly “Shop With A Cop” annual experience Wednesday evening — providing children the opportunity to experience law enforcement elements while grabbing gifts for themselves, their siblings and their loved ones. Royale Marfil, public affairs officer...
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
wkdzradio.com
Meador Updates Trigg Hospital Trustees On Ambulance Efforts
Moving into his fourth year as Trigg Couny Emegency Management Services Director this upcoming January, Jason Meador presented the Trigg County Hospital Board of Trustees a considerable report Thursday evening — one that showed considerable growth and support from all angles. The county’s ambulance service now has five in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three volunteers recognized at McCracken County Rescue Squad appreciation banquet
PADUCAH — Three members of the McCracken County Rescue Squad were recognized for their service Tuesday at the group's annual appreciation banquet. Last year's banquet was canceled due to members assisting with tornado recovery in the region, a release from Director of the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management Rob Estes explains.
whopam.com
Indictments returned for assault, rape, abuse
An indictment for assault in the first-degree and three counts of wanton endangerment was returned by a Christian County Grand Jury against the Fort Campbell man charged in connection with a collision on I-24 in August. Twenty-seven-year-old Nickolas Lack of Fort Campbell was also indicted for operating a vehicle while...
WSMV
Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating
CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes in new team
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in Hopkins County is getting their team ready for the new year. On Tuesday, Sheriff Matt Sanderson, his deputies and staff were sworn in by Judge Executive Jack Whitfield for the new year. There are a few new faces on the deputy staff...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Struck By Her Own Vehicle In Oak Grove
A woman was ran over by her own vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove Saturday morning. Oak Grove Police say the woman was at EZ Kleen car wash when for an unknown reason her vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse and she was ejected out the driver’s door.
DUI suspect released shortly after multi-vehicle crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson DUI suspect has been released from jail shortly after a multi-vehicle accident. Police say this was an accident without injuries. Katie Kilgore, 18, was charged with Reckless Driving and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. Kilgore has since been released from the Henderson County Detention Center. Officers with […]
wkdzradio.com
Carman Johnson, 88, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 88-year-old Carman Johnson, of Hopkinsville, will be 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 1 o’clock until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. His wife, Glenda Johnson of Hopkinsville;. Stepson, Joe...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Endangering Child
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.
Police investigate a robbery in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of South Green Street. The incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Police say a cashier was leaving a business with a bag of money from the store. She says a man in a hoodie approached her, took the bag, and […]
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle and located 42-year-old Angela Ramsey in the area with an expired tag on her vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Richard Volk, 66, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 66-year-old Richard Volk, of Hopkinsville, will be 10 o’clock Monday morning, December 19, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Lamb Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Lolieta Tyner, 96 of Hopkinsville
There will be no services for 96-year-old Lolieta Tyner, of Hopkinsville. Gateway Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of the arrangments.
wevv.com
Former Hopkins County resident loses over $2,000 after falling victim to sheriff scam
Kaylee Tow is a recent college graduate. She moved to Alabama for school and that's where she's been residing for the past few years. Tow recently fell victim to a phone scam that traced back to her home town of Madisonville, Kentucky. "I got a call on my phone that...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
whopam.com
One injured, one arrested in Clarksville shooting incident
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Chapel Street from Wednesday morning that sent a victim to a Nashville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for reports of a shooting and found a 31-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
Comments / 0