Jennifer Coolidge thinks Ariana Grande is responsible for her reviving her career. The 61-year-old actress made her name in 1999 comedy 'American Pie' before starring in a string of hit movies in the early 2000s but felt her career had began to "flatline" until the pop superstar, 29, asked her to reprise her role as beautician Paulette Bonafonte from 'Legally Blonde' for her 'thank u, next' music video in 2018 and credits Ariana with her recent success as socialite Tanya McQuoid in HBO hit 'The White Lotus.'

1 DAY AGO