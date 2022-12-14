Read full article on original website
Jake From State Farm
3d ago
Passed by there this morning and wondered what happened. Such a sickening evil act of a person, but GOD is still Good, the victim has a second chance at life. We need to do better people.
willubhave
3d ago
Can't even walk your dog early in the morning without getting shot...these guys are human hunting
Man dies after being shot on Tripoli Drive on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after being shot in the 4100 block of Tripoli Drive on Thursday. Corpus Christi Police Department officers that the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, resulting in a 36-year-old man being taken to the hospital. He and later died. Officers arrested...
Victim found in roadway, police investigating
CCPD is investigating after a man was found lying in the roadway off IH-37 with several gunshot wounds.
Man dies after his tractor-trailer flips on road shoulder in Refugio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after his tractor-trailer flipped on Farm-to-Market 774 in Refugio County. Mark Anthony Martin was driving westbound at about 8:06 p.m. Monday, when his truck wheel hit the grassy shoulder of the road and flipped. Trailer also disconnected from his blue Mack truck.
Coast Guard seizes 600 pounds of illegal fish
Crews from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi apprehended boats carrying 600 pounds of illegally-caught red snapper and two sharks off the coast of Texas.
Federal grant pours $6 million to build police training center in Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $6 million federal grant is paying for a regional emergency operation and training center that will be located in Kingsville, Texas. Kleberg County officials had been working on the plan for a couple of years now and feel that the facility is going to make a big difference.
Aransas Pass resident sentenced to prison for firearm possession
Aransas Pass resident Kenny Don Jones was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for possessing a firearm.
Zanoni on mud bridge delay: 'We know that this is a serious issue'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sinkhole that crippled the mud bridge between Corpus Christi's South Side and Flour Bluff on Monday is the latest example of years of neglect and inefficient streets maintenance in Corpus Christi, said City Manager Peter Zanoni on Friday. City officials held a news conference...
Bond reduction denied for Harbor Bridge wrong-way driver Roxanne Palacios
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Judge Carlos Valdez refused to lower Roxanne Palacios' $600,000 bond Monday. The woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash while intoxicated on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2 appeared before Valdez in a Zoom hearing. Palacios has been in jail since being released from...
Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges action
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - Over the past three years, there has been a worrying increase in tuberculosis (TB) cases in Corpus Christi, Texas. TB is a highly contagious bacterial infection transmitted through the air. It can be passed from person to person through close contact.
City of Corpus Christi offers to combine Nueces County ESD #2 into CCFD
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 has an offer to merge with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, according to officials with both departments. CCFD chief Robert Rocha said the City of Corpus Christi approached Nueces County ESD #2 earlier this year, but the initial offer...
CCPD officer identified in late November shooting at scene of domestic disturbance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCPD officer has been identified in relation to a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. Officers arrived at to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance call. After arriving, officers made contact with a suspect who pulled out his weapon, which forced Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto to discharge his gun, according to the CCPD blotter.
Landscape is changing at the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Health Center is going to be expanded. The facility opened in 2017, as many of the services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial were being transferred to the health system’s Shoreline campus, and 5 years later, it’s growing because of overwhelming demand.
Off-duty officer identified in Sunset Rodeo shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer has been identified in connection with a shooting that happened last month at Sunset Rodeo, a business off of South Staples St. Senior Officer David Mendoza was one of the off-duty officers working on location at a bar on the...
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
Operation Blue Santa takes flight for its third year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation Blue Santa took to the air this morning for it's third year, this time, without the help of any reindeer. The Bishop Police Department joined on the journey Thursday as they made their way around schools in the city. Officers said it was amazing...
Facebook scams on the rise in Bee County
Bee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones tells KZTV there's been an increase in scams and thieves are after more than just money.
Work on new Harbor Bridge's main span will resume Thursday, TxDOT says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the main span of the new Harbor Bridge will resume Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It was in late October when TxDOT and bridge developer Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, announced work would resume at the Robstown pre-cast yard where delta frames for the bridge's main span are constructed. Those delta frames had to be modified after their design was identified as one of the five safety issues that initially halted work on the main cable-stayed portion of the bridge back in mid-July.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
Chief Robert Rocha honored by local nursing home
Fire Chief Robert Rocha gets a shoutout for saving lives in the nursing home community. The chief announced his retirement in November. He's been with the city for 11 years.
