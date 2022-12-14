The Pittsburgh Steelers will battle Carolina for the first time since 2018 when the Steelers blew out the Panthers 52-21 in primetime. This year's matchup figures to be a lower-scoring affair, with both teams barely hanging on to their playoff hopes. Carolina once looked to be in line for a top-five draft pick, but after firing their head coach Matt Rhule, interim head coach Steve Wilks has reeled off several wins as the interim shot caller. Pittsburgh looks to bounce back from a disappointing home loss against the Baltimore Ravens, and they'll have to proceed with one of their backup quarterbacks.

