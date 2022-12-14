ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Is the nationwide winter storm going to impact Beaufort County? Here’s what’s predicted

By Sarah Haselhorst
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

As a winter storm whips through the United States, bringing everything from blizzards to tornadoes, Beaufort County residents should prepare for temperatures to drop and the potential for severe storms.

A fast-moving cold front blowing through southeast South Carolina could rattle the Lowcountry with thunderstorms early Thursday morning, according to a National Weather Service alert. The storms could produce damaging wind gusts up to 58 mph, which could bring down power lines. Rain could start as early as Wednesday afternoon.

While the service predicts a low chance of it, isolated tornadoes are possible. Beginning Wednesday night, NWS issued a small craft advisory through Thursday evening.

On Thursday night, cold air will move in after a wet and stormy period, wrote the State Climate Office’s severe weather liaison Frank Strait in a Tuesday news release. Bitter cold days are likely to last for about 10 days, he said. Strait added that cold rain may drench the coast over the weekend.

If the models are right, he wrote, “ highs on Christmas Day may only be in the 30s over most of the state.”

Four-day forecast

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms possible until 3 p.m., with potential new rainfall amount between a quarter and half of an inch. High near 70. Low around 44.

Friday: Mostly sunny during the day, with a high near 60. Low around 41.

Saturday: Mostly sunny throughout the day, with a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. High near 56. Low around 36.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 52. Low around 36.

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

