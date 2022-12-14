Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints
Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state closed the western half of...
WSFA
Meetings start to expand broadband in West Alabama
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Internet access has long been a problem in many Alabama communities. Now, there’s a push to improve that, especially in West Alabama. Money from the federal government will soon become available to better broadband access statewide. A meeting was held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to make sure some of that money flows into places like Greene County.
Governor Ivey Announces Alabama’s November Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 2.7%, Record High Jobs Count
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted November unemployment rate is 2.7%, unchanged from October, and below November 2021’s rate of 3.1%. November’s rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons, compared to 61,721 in October and 69,688 in November 2021.
Jasper’s story: Mother sues Alabama hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
wtvy.com
Ivey awards utility grants for low-income programs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months, with nearly $5.75 million going toward programs helping those in the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. According to the release from...
Governor Kay Ivey Makes Request to Update Alabama Executions
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey sent the below correspondence to the members of the Alabama Supreme Court this week to request a rule change to improve the administration of capital punishment in Alabama.
wtvy.com
Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, permit-less carry goes begins January 1 - meaning Alabamians will no longer need a permit to conceal carry a firearm in the state. The law passed earlier this year and drew backlash from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association over concerns of safety. Russell County Sheriff...
montgomeryindependent.com
Six Million In Broadband Funds Allocated For Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey and others visited the Montgomery County Commission chamber on Monday, December 12th to kick off a chain of meetings throughout the state to announce the new Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program (TAP). The program is part of the announcement, also on Monday, of the Department of...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
wdhn.com
County unemployment drops, state numbers stay the same
ALABAMA (WDHN) — The Governor’s office is reporting that the unemployment rate has stayed the same over the past two months at a steady 2.7%. According to a release from the governors office, all of the Wiregrass counties have dropped in unemployment rates, with Barbour County having the largest decrease from 4.9% in October.
alreporter.com
Local agencies receive $48 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23. “Alabama’s coldest...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023
Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
‘Underfunded and understaffed’: Alabama Labor Department slow to process new unemployment claims amid pandemic backlog
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Alabamians are expressing frustration with how long it’s taking to receive federal unemployment insurance through the state labor department. The Alabama Department of Labor says they’re still recovering from a flood of claims in 2020, but are doing their best to address new claims with limited staff available. Laurie Burkhardt of […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Parents grateful for police response to hoax calls about active shooters at North Alabama schools
Thousands of parents across North Alabama are recovering after an unexpected wave of extreme panic. On Tuesday, several schools in North Alabama were targeted by active shooter calls that later turned out to be hoaxes. One Huntsville parent said the rapid response by law enforcement was crucial. Marketha McCaulley, a...
New training program rolls out to combat school bus driver shortage in Alabama
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is facing a shortage of bus drivers and academic officials want to address the problem before the new school year. School leaders say there are unfilled bus driver positions in every school system in the state and they are working to train new drivers fast to fill these positions. The Alabama […]
WAFF
What makes TikTok an app several states, including Alabama, an app worth banning? We spoke to a cybersecurity expert to find out
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - TikTok has been drawing the attention of the U.S. government for months now, mainly because of privacy concerns. Social media companies like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook all harvest user data at the consent of you downloading the apps. Within the terms and conditions of every app, users agree to allow the app to use their phones’ microphone, camera, and contacts in order to make the user experience friendlier.
Tracking power outages in the New 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several people within the WKRG News 5 coverage area are experiencing power outages as severe weather rips through much of the Gulf Coast. News 5 is keeping a running list of the total number of power outages and total customers affected for the following: You can also find a running list […]
Comments / 0