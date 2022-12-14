Read full article on original website
Breaking Down the Week 15 Dolphins-Bills Inactive Info
The bad news for the Miami Dolphins is that five of the six players on their final injury report for their Week 15 showdown against the Buffalo Bills will be inactive for the game. The good news is that the most important player of the six, tackle Terron Armstead, will be active.
NFL Draft Profile: Cam Jones, Tight End, Cincinnati Bearcats
Cleveland Browns Lead Baltimore Ravens 6-3 at Halftime
Cleveland Browns lead the Baltimore Ravens at halftime, 6-3. A pair of Cade York field goals are on the board for the Browns. In the first half, Deshaun Watson is 13-of-18 passing for 108 yards. Cleveland had to kick a redzone field goal late in the second quarter after a pass fell incomplete to David Njoku in the corner of the end zone. Nick Chubb has eight carries for 31 yards for the Browns.
Familiar Foes: Raiders Feature Several Ex-Patriots
Some may call Sunday's Week 15 matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders a 'Blast from the Pats.'. While much has been written and discussed regarding the strategic 'chess match' between head coaches Bill Belichick of the Patriots and [former Pats offensive coordinator] Josh McDaniels of the Raiders, Las Vegas' roster features a notable number of prominent ex-Pats players who are making a name for themselves in the Nevada desert.
Chilled! Bills Top Dolphins in Final Seconds, Clinch Playoff Berth
Turns out, T-shirts don't win football games. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel earned a lot of "cute'' points this week by acknowledging what would snowy weather in the "Saturday Showdown'' at Buffalo with his 'I Wish It Were Colder'' garment. But Bills 32, Dolphins 29 wasn't about T-shirts or bumper...
Steelers Name Mitch Trubisky Starting QB vs Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. The former starter will play his sixth game this season in replace of rookie Kenny Pickett, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport. Pickett remains in the concussion protocol but has progressed...
4 Things to Watch: Defense Makes the Different in Steelers vs Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will battle Carolina for the first time since 2018 when the Steelers blew out the Panthers 52-21 in primetime. This year's matchup figures to be a lower-scoring affair, with both teams barely hanging on to their playoff hopes. Carolina once looked to be in line for a top-five draft pick, but after firing their head coach Matt Rhule, interim head coach Steve Wilks has reeled off several wins as the interim shot caller. Pittsburgh looks to bounce back from a disappointing home loss against the Baltimore Ravens, and they'll have to proceed with one of their backup quarterbacks.
Georgia coach Mike White takes on familiar foe in Notre Dame
Mike White knows Notre Dame very well, however Sunday will be the first time that he coaches against the school.
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (from Raymond S.): It is...
Tyron Smith’s Cowboys vs. Jaguars: ’5 Different O-Line Combos’?! How to Watch, Odds, Injuries
FRISCO - It's been a long time since the Jacksonville Jaguars played a meaningful game in the month of December. But that's just what we have on Sunday as the Cowboys arrive for a Week 15 visit. The Jaguars - who are typically far out of the AFC race by...
Cincinnati Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Hottest Team In The NFL
The Cincinnati Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. They've won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. Only the San Francisco 49ers have won more games in a row (seven), but you wonder how far quarterback Brock Purdy can take them. Head-to-head, my money would be on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Odds Lions Beat Jets
The Detroit Lions (6-7), winners of five of their last six games, will look to make it three in a row in a pivotal road matchup with the N.Y. Jets (7-6) Sunday. Detroit has already won once at MetLife Stadium this season, having beaten the N.Y. Giants in Week 11, 31-18.
