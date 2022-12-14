Joe Burrow Foundation Raises more than $65,000

CINCINNATI – The Joe Burrow Foundation Monday announced that $65,921.23 was raised through its From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good friendly competition in partnership with Where I’m From Apparel.

All proceeds will benefit families in Ohio and Louisiana who are struggling with food insecurity and childhood mental health problems.

Although organizers say competition was fierce, Cincinnati can claim bragging rights for having the most apparel purchased with 2,804 pieces sold.

This city-inspired competition encouraged fans and supporters to purchase apparel celebrating Burrow’s football career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, with net proceeds benefiting the Joe Burrow Foundation.

Overall, 4,605 pieces of apparel were sold through the campaign which included 1,655 Baton Rouge-inspired pieces and 146 pieces of a generic/non-city affiliated option.

“Cincinnati and Baton Rouge both have a special place in our family’s hearts,” said Burrow. “While it’s fun to compete, and Cincinnati has earned bragging rights, the true winners are the children and families served through our foundation. Thanks to everyone who joined us in doing good through this friendly and fun challenge.”

From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good ran from Nov. 29 (Giving Tuesday) through Dec. 10 (Burrow’s 26th birthday)

The Joe Burrow Foundation provides resources and support to the underprivileged and the underserved in Ohio and Louisiana. The Foundation launched in October 2022 to help families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. To learn more about the Joe Burrow Foundation or to donate, visit www.joeburrow.org. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.