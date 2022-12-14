Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 05:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Poor visibility in areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The worst conditions are expected over Monida Pass along Interstate 15. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 22:47:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Near White Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and pockets of significantly reduced visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Berrien WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Northern Berrien County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
The mix will continue into Sunday night but change over to all snow.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Wear a hat and gloves to prevent frostbite. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 02:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 03:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation for Western Kittitas County. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4-6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:10:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Northeastern Crook FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Watch issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. Travel could be difficult. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Snow Squall Warning issued for Lake, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; St. Louis A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1048 AM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Castle Danger, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel on Minnesota Highway 61. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Beaver Bay, Wolf Lake, Brimson, Castle Danger, Thomas Lake Near Brimson, Larsmont, Highland Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse, Knife River, Alger, Wales, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Pequaywan Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, and Tettegouche State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 02:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Washington WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches for a storm total of 10 to 20 inches. * WHERE...Central Washington County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of a coating to 2 inches. * WHERE...Western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and the northern and central Taconics in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel due to snow covered and slippery roads.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Herkimer LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches expected with localized amounts up to 12 inches. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times due to snow covered roads and reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow will be positioned to the north of route 28 and Old Forge this morning before shifting southward toward Route 28 this afternoon and evening. The snow band may oscillate a bit this evening before dropping southward tonight into Monday. Occasional lighter snow showers and flurries will continue across the area on Monday. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4397 7506 4398 7517 4371 7514 4371 7511 4356 7511 4365 7497 4353 7484 4357 7481 4367 7493 4373 7489 TIME Y22M12D18T0600Z-Y22M12D19T0000Z COORD...4381 7481 4389 7492 4402 7492 4408 7515 4398 7517 4334 7509 4333 7484 4342 7484 4348 7476 4359 7480 TIME Y22M12D19T0000Z-Y22M12D19T1700Z
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 02:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 7 and 14 inches for a storm total of 12 to 24 inches. The heaviest snow accumulations will be south and west of Presque Isle. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Moody by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 11:10:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be worst in rural areas and may fluctuate and change drastically over short periods of time and distance.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 02:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Southeast Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches for a storm total of 14 to 24 inches. * WHERE...Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows in the vicinity of the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4394 7542 4397 7551 4401 7592 4391 7637 4383 7629 4370 7623 4361 7623 4357 7589 4369 7556 4375 7548 TIME Y22M12D18T0900Z-Y22M12D18T1500Z COORD...4391 7516 4398 7584 4394 7609 4387 7628 4379 7630 4370 7623 4350 7623 4345 7552 4360 7513 4371 7511 TIME Y22M12D18T1500Z-Y22M12D18T2100Z COORD...4384 7514 4385 7583 4379 7627 4357 7625 4354 7641 4347 7636 4338 7611 4345 7570 4342 7550 4360 7513 TIME Y22M12D18T2100Z-Y22M12D19T0600Z COORD...4358 7516 4373 7550 4379 7606 4367 7623 4356 7640 4336 7631 4326 7619 4331 7588 4348 7581 4342 7550 TIME Y22M12D19T0600Z-Y22M12D19T1200Z COORD...4342 7586 4348 7561 4363 7579 4363 7597 4342 7655 4324 7643 4328 7620 4324 7622 4318 7590 4340 7586 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z COORD...4338 7587 4354 7617 4356 7643 4347 7659 4329 7651 4324 7643 4320 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 TIME Y22M12D19T1800Z-Y22M12D20T0000Z
