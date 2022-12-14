Read full article on original website
Ahmad ‘AJ’ Brown is the next big cougar out of Crisp County
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB)- There’s a rich tradition at Crisp County high school. From guys like Quay Walker who’s on the Green Bay Packers, Markaviest ‘Big Kat’ Bryant who’s on the Miami Dolphins, even my teammates Alfred Patrick and Gregory ‘Chop’ Harvey, who went to Livingstone College with me, and Shelton Felton, Valdosta head football coach. Florida State defensive back, Jammie Robnson didn’t graduate from Crisp County, but he will always be a cougar. It’s time to make room on this wall of greatness because the next big cougar out of Crisp County is Ahmad ‘AJ ' Brown.
Albany State President Marion Fedrick included on Influential Georgians list
ALBANY — Albany State University President Marion Ross Fedrick has been named one of the Most Influential Georgians by Georgia Trend Magazine. The list, comprising 500 Georgia leaders driving the state’s economy, was released in October.
Final 'Push to Portal' $100 winners announced
ALBANY — The “push” to the Albany Utilities portal is now over ... at least the part where lucky individuals or businesses drawn from a list of customers who paid their utilities bill through the department’s online portal claimed a nice $100 bonus. Albany Utility Board...
Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany has received $1.9 million since the school zone speed cameras started fining speeders in 2021, according to Albany Police. City officials say Albany still has a “bad speeding problem,” and the camera enforcement is protecting the safety of not only school students, but everyone, in the initiative to make drivers slow down.
Albany Transportation announces holiday transit schedule
ALBANY — The Albany Transportation Department has released its holiday transit schedule. Following are changes that riders should be aware of as during the holiday season:. ♦ Dec. 24: The last run will be at 2:15 p.m.
Strive 2 Thrive honors 2 Albany women
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday morning, two Albany mothers were honored for the positive changes they’ve made in their lives. Strive to Thrive held the breakfast ceremony at Albany Technical College. The organization aims to help those below the poverty line in the community and set them on a...
10 Awesome Gift Ideas that Scream Abilene and Support Area Businesses
Since the beginning of the pandemic adding to the recession and inflation going on, I thought, that this holiday season I would make it a point to shop at local Abilene stores first. When it comes to finding out great ideas of where to go I checked with my wife and daughters, and boy did they give me some great leads.
Lee Sheriff's Office bumps starting salary up to $20 an hour
LEESBURG — Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, like most law enforcement officials in the region, has been singing the attrition blues for some time now. Even in southwest Georgia’s fastest-growing community, Rachals’ staff is 12 officers short with two others expected to leave soon.
Christmas party for Clubhouse kids big hit at Flint RiveQiarium in downtown Albany
ALBANY — For the Aspire Clubhouse kids, Friday night was a Christmas extravaganza, with a video, live band, dinner, a visit from Mr. And Mrs. Claus and gifts. The Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Clubhouse program serves 150 children and young adults in Dougherty, Early and Lee counties. The Christmas program is an annual event.
No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that left no injuries with over 70 bullets being shot at an Albany home and car. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue. When police responded to the scene, the victim...
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
Albany Tech names new Early Childhood Care and Education program chair
ALBANY — Albany Technical College announced Thursday that ArKimberly Robinson had been named the new chair for the Early Childhood Care and Education program as of Dec. 1. “We are very excited to see Mrs. Robinson take on the responsibility of program chair and look forward to her leadership as we move forward,” Angela Robinson, the dean of academic affairs at Albany Tech, said in a news release. “She has been an integral part of our program since 2016, and she’s just a good fit for the program.”
Christmas giveaway hosted at Thomasville’s the Bottom
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -The third annual Christmas at the Bottom was hosted at the Amphitheater this year. Worldwide Ministries Church of Christ teamed up with Southern Elite Riderz to give out free toys, books, clothes and even Christmas hams—all inspired by the early Christmas spirit. “Anywhere from $5,000 donations...
One in custody after woman stabbed at Albany convenience store
A woman is recovering and a man has been detained after a stabbing at an Albany convenience store. Albany police responded with lights and sirens to Devi's Convenience Store, located in the 1400 block of Palmyra Road, just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim...
New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
Suspect in custody after cutting woman’s throat, chasing her with knife at an Albany store
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is in custody after police say he cut a woman’s throat and chased her with a knife at an Albany convenience store. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday at Devi’s Convenience Store. The victim told police that she was playing...
APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
1 person hospitalized after Moultrie shooting
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Moultrie Police dispatch. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. One person was taken to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. According...
