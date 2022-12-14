NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new restaurant is on its way to the city of Negaunee. Strega Nonna is an Italian restaurant that is set to open this spring. The restaurant is still in its early stages. Once open, the owner says it will offer homestyle Italian cuisine with a relaxed atmosphere. Strega Nonna will also host monthly special dinners, as well as a bar and marketplace.

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO