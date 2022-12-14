Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette Women’s Center looks to continue Beth Casady’s legacy
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After six years of dedication and hard work, Marquette Women’s Center Executive Director Beth Casady has retired. In six years, Casady worked to help domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. During that time, she also helped the center become debt free. The organization paid off...
WLUC
Rotary Club of Marquette holds donation drive for “12 Deeds of Christmas”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rotary Club of Marquette held a donation drive for local organizations. The drive was part of the Rotary Club’s annual “12 Deeds of Christmas” event. Folks drove through the donation station at the Holiday Inn to drop off stocking stuffers, snacks, socks, and similar supplies. The club was collecting for 7 nonprofits in Marquette County, including UPAWS, the Jacobetti Veterans Home, and Janzen House.
WLUC
Iron Bay Restaurant hosts first-ever gingerbread house competition
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gingerbread houses were the star of Iron Bay Restaurant’s new holiday activity. The restaurant hosted its first-ever gingerbread house competition. Teams of up to four people cut into fresh gingerbread to assemble their houses. Houses were judged on artist, craftsmanship, creativity and wow factor. Iron...
WLUC
Rotary students give cookies to first responders
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s exchange students gave holiday cookies to city workers on Friday. Three students were able to tour the city facilities at the same time. They got to see the plow trucks and how they are stored. One student says he was happy to give cookies...
WLUC
Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund set to improve UP outdoor recreation
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR said 45 projects in Michigan will receive funds from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Three recipients are in the U.P. and one of these three is in Marquette County. The Iron Ore Heritage Trail will use its $150,000 to expand trail access in Marquette and Negaunee Townships, said Trail Administrator Carol Fulsher.
WLUC
New programs and funding to address teacher shortage in Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - State legislators have set up hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and new programs aimed at tackling the teacher shortage in Michigan. Zack Sedgwick, Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent says the district is excited to see increased funding. “The funding for our profession has...
WLUC
Marquette Choral Society straying from American carols in upcoming Christmas concert
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wet, heavy snow and wind slam the Upper Peninsula today. Tia Trudgeon requests that you send photos of your house decorated for Christmas as she wants to feature your set-ups on the TV6 Morning News. You can send photos through Facebook or email her at ttrudgeon@wluctv6.com....
WLUC
St. Vincent de Paul holds annual Christmas giveaway
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Vincent de Paul in Marquette held its annual Christmas giveaway Thursday. Using donations from Toys For Tots and the Cheer Club St. Vincent de Paul volunteers set up toys and clothes organized by age inside St. Michaels Church. Parents could come in and select items...
WLUC
New restaurant comes to Negaunee in spring
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new restaurant is on its way to the city of Negaunee. Strega Nonna is an Italian restaurant that is set to open this spring. The restaurant is still in its early stages. Once open, the owner says it will offer homestyle Italian cuisine with a relaxed atmosphere. Strega Nonna will also host monthly special dinners, as well as a bar and marketplace.
WLUC
Jo-Kay Corral hosts living nativity scene
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jo-Kay Corral is getting into the Christmas spirit. In collaboration with CrossBridge Church of Ishpeming, the farm hosted a living nativity scene. The show featured actors from CrossBridge’s congregation and animals from the Jo-Kay Corral. It told the story of the first Christmas from the moment Gabriel appeared before Mary, to Jesus’ birth, to His visit from the Three Wise Men. The event was free and included complimentary hot beverages and snacks.
WLUC
Gladstone second-graders donating pajamas to kids in foster care
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone second-grade teacher is encouraging her students to think of others this holiday season. Instead of giving gifts to each other for Christmas, Mrs. Pepin’s class hosts a pajama drive. “People bring pajamas to school from home and then we put them by the...
WLUC
Dickinson County clothing and boot store prepares for busiest season
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County clothing and boot store has seen increased business after heavy snow on Wednesday. Step Ahead Clothing and Boots is located in downtown Iron Mountain off US-2. Staff said the busiest season is at the start of winter. Some of the most popular...
WLUC
Gladstone community working to restore decommissioned Soo Line train
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Soo Line Train Engine #730 is a rich part of Gladstone’s history. “Without it, there wouldn’t be a Gladstone”, says John Pickard, President of the engine’s restoration authority. Built in 1911 and put to retirement in 1960, the train hasn’t seen any...
WLUC
Santa visits Marquette Buick GMC
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A beloved Christmas character made an appearance in Marquette Thursday. Santa Claus visited Marquette Buick GMC to pose for pictures with kids and listen to Christmas lists. St. Nick also handed out candy canes and toys. There were also cookies, hot chocolate, and coffee. The dealership...
WLUC
Northwest flow lake-effect snow this weekend
Lake-effect snow showers will continue across Schoolcraft, Delta and southeastern parts of Alger counties through tonight. Look for lows in the teens and 20s. Lake-effect snow showers for the northwest wind belts of Lake Superior are expected this weekend. Combined over the entire weekend, 3-6 inches of snow will be possible. The most likely places to see higher amounts are Alger, northern Marquette, northeast Baraga, northern Schoolcraft, northern Ontonagon, western Houghton and northern Keweenaw counties.
WLUC
Holiday shipping deadlines in Michigan approach quickly
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -With Christmas approaching, a lot of us will be sending and receiving gifts over the next few days. In Marquette, Shipping Shop Sales Associate Alyson Allard said the store has been slower than in previous years, due to a price increase across the board. “That also affects...
hbsdealer.com
Nation’s Best acquires Forslund Building Supply
Three-location business establishes presence in Michigan and Wisconsin. Nation’s Best, one of the country’s fastest-growing independent home improvement companies, announced that it has added Forslund Building Supply to its family of banners. A Do it Best dealer, Forslund operates three locations in Ironwood, Caspian, and Norway, Mich. The...
WLUC
Northern Michigan Women’s Basketball takes down Illinois-Springfield
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan women’s basketball team (8-4) won their second straight game on Saturday, defeating Illinois-Springfield (0-11) by a 67-53 margin. In Coach Thousand’s first meeting with her former team, the Wildcats were victorious. Makaylee Kuhn recorded her second consecutive double-double with 18 points...
Driver, 41, dies in U.P. crash likely caused by medical condition
IRON COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Michigan resident died in a crash police believe was caused by a medical condition. According to the Michigan State Police, the fatal crash involved one vehicle and occurred in Iron County’s Mastodon Township. Iron County is the Western Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border.
