Palm Beach County, FL

Students shop with Riviera Beach police officers at Walmart

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas came early in Riviera Beach. The police department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers escorted more than a dozen students from Washington Elementary for some shopping at the Walmart in Lake Park. Photojournalist Erik Woytowitz followed along. One goal of...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Two women suspected of stealing man's $25,000 Rolex watch in South Florida

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office needs help identifying two women accused of stealing a man’s Rolex watch. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, detectives responded to South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea to investigate a theft. The victim told detectives...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Sheriff: Man ran makeshift illegal narcotics pharmacy out of apartment

Investigators say a man ran an illegal narcotics pharmacy out of his apartment in Jensen Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Emmanuel Mathis on multiple counts of trafficking and the sale and possession of narcotics. His arrest stemmed from a lengthy undercover investigation. The sheriff's office said detectives...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
Okeechobee contractor arrested on money laundering charges

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Okeechobee was arrested after his former employer came forward about suspected thefts. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office began looking into Samuel Vuleta, 62, after his former employer Slayton Construction submitted bank records to the Criminal Investigations Division claiming Vuleta had been stealing from the company.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
Drug ring dismantled in Port St. Lucie, 3 people charged

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police shut down a pipeline of illegal narcotics in Port St. Lucie. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested three suspects and seized more than 1,000 pills and cocaine in a joint operation with he St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Police said 49-year-old...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
OIG: Man falsified rental assistant application, received $13,200

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Lake Park resident submitted false information and fabricated documents in an attempt to receive over $20,000 in rental assistance, according to a report from the county's Inspector General John Carey. According to the report, a Florida resident received a total of $13,200...
LAKE PARK, FL
Boca Raton homeowner thanks CBS12 for fighting for her money back

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Just before Thanksgiving, Stacy Furgang reached out to CBS12 News when sewage began running into her home after the Crescent Lakes Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging...
BOCA RATON, FL
3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received multiple 911 calls on Friday afternoon regarding a serious multi-vehicle crash on Brentwood Blvd. and Fountains Circle, near Jog Rd. First responders found three vehicles...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a man admitted to leaving the scene and making repairs to his car after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Okeechobee Boulevard. The crash happened early Monday morning. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Explorer struck and killed 43-year-old...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Bathtub Beach in Stuart set to reopen before Christmas

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A project to strengthen and reinforce dunes at Bathtub Beach is finally complete and the beach is set to reopen soon. The Martin County Board of County Commissioners said the county's Coastal Engineering division began a storm response project at Bathtub Beach. By adding sand to strengthen and reinforce the dune, it protects MacArthur Boulevard from any breaches.
STUART, FL
Brightline to launch service in Boca Raton, Aventura

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline will soon run through stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The company announced tickets are on sale for the launch of the new stations, with both going into service on Dec. 21, 2022. Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held for both stations on...
BOCA RATON, FL

