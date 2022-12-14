Read full article on original website
Students shop with Riviera Beach police officers at Walmart
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas came early in Riviera Beach. The police department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers escorted more than a dozen students from Washington Elementary for some shopping at the Walmart in Lake Park. Photojournalist Erik Woytowitz followed along. One goal of...
Mother of 'Baby June' searched Google before and after baby's body found
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say the mother accused of killing Baby June in 2018 searched "Boynton Beach Inlet" more than 500 times on Google in a span of a month before and after her baby's body was found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Arya...
Former Treasure Coast nurse accused of switching vials of liquid fentanyl with saline
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — A former nurse on the Treasure Coast faces serious charges after investigators say she tampered with vials liquid fentanyl and replaced them with saline. A federal grand jury charged 54-year-old Catherine Shannon Dunton with tampering a consumer product. According to the indictment, from February...
Grinch wipes out Christmas decorations, charged with DUI in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A holiday Grinch is facing DUI charges in Port St. Lucie. Police said a man crashed into the front yard of a home on SE Floresta Drive early Saturday morning. The driver took out some Christmas decorations and slammed into a parked car...
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
Two women suspected of stealing man's $25,000 Rolex watch in South Florida
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office needs help identifying two women accused of stealing a man’s Rolex watch. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, detectives responded to South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea to investigate a theft. The victim told detectives...
Authorities investigating perceived threat at Fort Pierce Central High School
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a "perceived threat" at Fort Pierce Central High School. According to the school district's message to parents, a student said they saw a message in a school restroom that they perceived to be threatening. The district is working with law enforcement...
Sheriff: Man ran makeshift illegal narcotics pharmacy out of apartment
Investigators say a man ran an illegal narcotics pharmacy out of his apartment in Jensen Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Emmanuel Mathis on multiple counts of trafficking and the sale and possession of narcotics. His arrest stemmed from a lengthy undercover investigation. The sheriff's office said detectives...
New video released in West Palm Beach shooting investigation, shows panicked patrons
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach, and while police were investigating the incident they also seized various weapons and drugs. The West Palm Beach Police Department released the video of the suspect vehicle speeding past a...
Okeechobee contractor arrested on money laundering charges
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Okeechobee was arrested after his former employer came forward about suspected thefts. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office began looking into Samuel Vuleta, 62, after his former employer Slayton Construction submitted bank records to the Criminal Investigations Division claiming Vuleta had been stealing from the company.
Drug ring dismantled in Port St. Lucie, 3 people charged
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police shut down a pipeline of illegal narcotics in Port St. Lucie. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested three suspects and seized more than 1,000 pills and cocaine in a joint operation with he St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Police said 49-year-old...
'Mass murder coming soon;' Twitch user from Boca accused of threatening a mass shooting
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton is accused of making online threats to kill people. The investigation began when the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received an FBI Guardian Tip on Wednesday about a threat posted on Twitch, a social media platform that allows people to stream themselves playing video games to an online audience.
OIG: Man falsified rental assistant application, received $13,200
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Lake Park resident submitted false information and fabricated documents in an attempt to receive over $20,000 in rental assistance, according to a report from the county's Inspector General John Carey. According to the report, a Florida resident received a total of $13,200...
Boca Raton homeowner thanks CBS12 for fighting for her money back
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Just before Thanksgiving, Stacy Furgang reached out to CBS12 News when sewage began running into her home after the Crescent Lakes Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging...
3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received multiple 911 calls on Friday afternoon regarding a serious multi-vehicle crash on Brentwood Blvd. and Fountains Circle, near Jog Rd. First responders found three vehicles...
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a man admitted to leaving the scene and making repairs to his car after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Okeechobee Boulevard. The crash happened early Monday morning. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Explorer struck and killed 43-year-old...
Over 900 boxes to be delivered to families of fallen soldiers with Gold Star Christmas
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Volunteers of all ages went to Palm Beach Gardens to spread holiday cheer to families across the country. On Thursday evening, families from Palm Beach County showed their appreciation to those who've served by sending hundreds of gifts to families who have lost a loved one in the military.
Bathtub Beach in Stuart set to reopen before Christmas
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A project to strengthen and reinforce dunes at Bathtub Beach is finally complete and the beach is set to reopen soon. The Martin County Board of County Commissioners said the county's Coastal Engineering division began a storm response project at Bathtub Beach. By adding sand to strengthen and reinforce the dune, it protects MacArthur Boulevard from any breaches.
Brightline to launch service in Boca Raton, Aventura
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline will soon run through stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The company announced tickets are on sale for the launch of the new stations, with both going into service on Dec. 21, 2022. Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held for both stations on...
Community rallies around local non-profit to help make holidays special for kids in need
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Leaders with a local non-profit, dedicated to serving kids in Palm Beach County, are breathing a sigh of relief after the community rallied together to help them during their own time of need. Earlier this month the Digital Vibez signature bus, one that...
