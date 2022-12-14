ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Police Chase: Authorities in pursuit of car in LA

A police chase is underway in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles late Saturday night. SkyFOX is over the scene as a black BMW is leading authorities on a chase. Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for. This is a breaking news story. Stay with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼

If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
knock-la.com

Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene

A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

South Coast AQMD issues no-burn alert for Sunday

A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Fire erupts at Koreatown discount store

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles city firefighters were working to knock down a greater-alarm fire that ignited at a store in Koreatown late Friday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene around 11 a.m. and showed heavy smoke coming from what appeared to be the Berendo Dollar store near Third and Berendo streets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wrld_Faymuz

Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

Burly visitor surprises Claremont couple

Claremonters are accustomed to dealing with wildlife around their homes, mostly smaller critters, ranging from rarely seen to annoying and troublesome. Coyotes top most residents’ lists, mostly because of the harm they can bring to family pets. Once in a while though bears or bobcats make an appearance, usually...
CLAREMONT, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Ferrari split in half in Silverado crash; 1 dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A horrific 3-car wreck leaves one person dead and a Ferrari split in half in the Silverado area. According to a report from the City News Service, the multiple-vehicle crash took place a little before 3:45 p.m. Friday on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road.
SILVERADO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy