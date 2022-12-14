Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Related
Los Angeles’ famed 'Hollywood Cat' 'compassionately euthanized'
The Los Angeles mountain lion known as P-22 —or the “Hollywood Cat” — was "compassionately euthanized" Saturday after a comprehensive medical evaluation showed the animal had "several severe injuries and chronic health problems," according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. P-22 was captured Monday...
6 ponies at Griffith Park still waiting to be adopted, but what's next after attraction closes?
The owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides said he had a total of 36 ponies and all but six have been adopted so far.
California Residents Horrified After Hunting Arrows Seen Falling From the Sky
Police in Huntington Beach California are investigating after multiple residents reported rogue hunting arrows landing on and around their homes. People have been spotting the weapons lodged in their roofs, and some have even seen them fly through the sky. But no one knows where they’re coming from or why they’re being fired.
Mountain lion seen in surveillance video prowling through backyard of Mission Viejo home
Home surveillance video showed a large mountain lion casually roaming through the backyard of a house in Mission Viejo, prompting a brief shelter-in-place order at a nearby school.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
foxla.com
Police Chase: Authorities in pursuit of car in LA
A police chase is underway in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles late Saturday night. SkyFOX is over the scene as a black BMW is leading authorities on a chase. Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for. This is a breaking news story. Stay with...
purewow.com
Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼
If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
P-22, LA's famous mountain lion, unlikely to be released back into the wild
Mountain lion P-22, who was captured this week for a health assessment, likely won't be released back into the wild and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests, wildlife experts said.
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
knock-la.com
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
South Coast AQMD issues no-burn alert for Sunday
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
Roll Em Up Taquitos Sliding in to the Irvine Spectrum
The concept now boasts a handful of open locations in California and Texas
foxla.com
Fire erupts at Koreatown discount store
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles city firefighters were working to knock down a greater-alarm fire that ignited at a store in Koreatown late Friday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene around 11 a.m. and showed heavy smoke coming from what appeared to be the Berendo Dollar store near Third and Berendo streets.
Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
KTLA.com
Chrissy Teigen donates $10,000 to victims of devastating Southern California crash
A day at the fair turned to tragedy on the way home for a local family. They were involved in a devastating crash that injured their young son and caused his father to lose an arm. Their story appears to have captured the attention of a major celebrity. The family...
claremont-courier.com
Burly visitor surprises Claremont couple
Claremonters are accustomed to dealing with wildlife around their homes, mostly smaller critters, ranging from rarely seen to annoying and troublesome. Coyotes top most residents’ lists, mostly because of the harm they can bring to family pets. Once in a while though bears or bobcats make an appearance, usually...
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
foxla.com
Ferrari split in half in Silverado crash; 1 dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A horrific 3-car wreck leaves one person dead and a Ferrari split in half in the Silverado area. According to a report from the City News Service, the multiple-vehicle crash took place a little before 3:45 p.m. Friday on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road.
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
Comments / 1