Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting
Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured
One dead after fire truck struck by car on I-240, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a fire truck was struck by a car on I-240 on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened around 3:20 a.m., at I-240 and Getwell, police said. MPD said the fire truck was struck by a car.
Justice Review Unit will investigate recent officer-involved shootings in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Friday night’s shooting involving another Memphis police officer, Shelby County District Attorney is seeking additional outside assistance to slow the troubling trend. Because of the spike, DA Steve Mulroy is considering utilizing the newly created Justice Review Unit to handle these...
One dead in officer-involved shooting
Memphis firetruck involved in deadly crash
Officer-involved shooting overnight leaves suspect dead, 3 others on run
Neighbors concerned for safety after five critically shot at North Memphis apartment complex
Man arrested after killing a 25-year-old at a party in Walls, MS, sheriffs say
WALLS, MS. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a birthday party in Walls, Mississippi on Saturday. Deputies said it happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 7400 block of Church Rd in Walls. A 25-year-old man identified as Christian Saulsberry...
Five people shot in Binghampton
Woman critically injured in shooting, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured in a shooting, according to Memphis Police. MPD responded to the 100 block of Eastview Drive about a shooting just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. They found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Regional One in critical...
Man rams into two Memphis Police cars, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after causing more than $10,000 worth of damage to Memphis Police cars, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that an officer was trying to talk to 21-year-old Jehu Cruz just after 1 a.m. outside of a strip mall on Winchester Road on November 26.
Woman reports ‘terrifying’ downtown robbery attempt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged. She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says […]
Man injured in Horn Lake shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
Child’s body found buried in Arkansas home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a six-year-old boy was found under a hallway floor inside a home in Lee County, Arkansas on Friday. Around 10:45 p.m., Lee County deputies called special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to the scene located in Moro. Police say that based on findings, it is […]
Suspect shot man to death at Frayser apartments, stole his weed, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now behind bars after a deadly shooting in Frayser. Memphis Police responded Dec. 14 to the 2700 block of Rangeline Road, where a man told them his friend had been shot at the Ridgecrest Apartments. According to an affidavit, officers then went to...
Memphis police officers and Shelby County deputies take kids shopping for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A decades-long tradition took place on Saturday just in time for Christmas. The Fraternal Order of Police sponsored dozens of kids for a shopping spree with their “Cops and Kids” program. Police officers with Lodge 35 shopped with about 30 kids at the Bartlett...
Juveniles arrested for Tipton County burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department has put an end to a string of burglaries, thefts and vandalism by arresting three juveniles Friday. According to reports, the crimes were targeted primarily at the Forrest Hill Golf Course, which is located at 200 Kubo Rd. in Drummonds. The crimes happened over a three-week period. […]
6-year-old boy found dead under home floor, 6-year-old girl with scalp burns, officials say
MORO, Ark. — A boy was found dead, and a girl had burns to the scalp inside an Arkansas home. At approximately 10:45 p.m., Lee County deputies and Arkansas State Police went to a home in Moro, Ark. When authorities arrived, they found a 6-year-old body under a hallway...
Man charged after fatal shooting in South Memphis, threatening girlfriend with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces charges in two separate incidents involving a murder in South Memphis and threatening his girlfriend with a gun. On June 29, Memphis Police responded to the 1200 block of Race Street about a man who had been shot. They found the victim unresponsive.
