Dougherty County, GA

Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man's prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
ALBANY, GA
Strive 2 Thrive honors 2 Albany women

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday morning, two Albany mothers were honored for the positive changes they've made in their lives. Strive to Thrive held the breakfast ceremony at Albany Technical College. The organization aims to help those below the poverty line in the community and set them on a...
ALBANY, GA
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
ALBANY, GA
New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
TIFTON, GA
PHOTOS: Tornado damages cotton gin, houses in Doerun area

A tornado that took a two-mile path through Colquitt County on Thursday morning demolished a large building at Mobley Gin Co. and a residence when it struck at about 5:30 a.m. The storm also damaged another house and a driver struck a tree that had been downed across the road. No injuries were reported from the storm that also spawned suspects in three Florida counties.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
Final 'Push to Portal' $100 winners announced

ALBANY — The "push" to the Albany Utilities portal is now over ... at least the part where lucky individuals or businesses drawn from a list of customers who paid their utilities bill through the department's online portal claimed a nice $100 bonus. Albany Utility Board...
ALBANY, GA
Gone too soon, fighter Evan Vickers leaves legacy of love

The Southwest Georgia community is mourning the sudden loss of seven-year-old Evan Knox Vickers of Leary, Ga., following a tragic ATV accident last Friday night. Evan, a first-grade student at Pataula Charter Academy in Edison, Ga., was known far and wide following a rare stage IV neuroblastoma diagnosis. Many came to know and love Evan as they learned more about his story from social media.
LEARY, GA
1 person hospitalized after Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Moultrie Police dispatch. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. One person was taken to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. According...
MOULTRIE, GA
BO DOROUGH: City wants equity in LOST tax distribution

The city of Albany and Dougherty County are currently negotiating how to share a 1% Local-Option Sales Tax, which provides an important source of revenue for both local governments, while also providing property tax relief for homeowners and businesses. The city has historically received 60% of the revenue, and the...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Tech names new Early Childhood Care and Education program chair

ALBANY — Albany Technical College announced Thursday that ArKimberly Robinson had been named the new chair for the Early Childhood Care and Education program as of Dec. 1. "We are very excited to see Mrs. Robinson take on the responsibility of program chair and look forward to her leadership as we move forward," Angela Robinson, the dean of academic affairs at Albany Tech, said in a news release. "She has been an integral part of our program since 2016, and she's just a good fit for the program."
ALBANY, GA
Decatur Co. man sentenced to 10 years on stolen gun charges

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following sentencing on a felony gun charge, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Middle District of Georgia. James Currin, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
ALBANY, GA

