WALB 10
Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
WALB 10
‘#LovelikeEvan’: Patuala Charter Academy student leaves legacy behind
LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - A Patuala Charter Academy student is leaving his mark on South Georgia after his passing. Evan Vickers died on Friday, Dec. 9 in an ATV accident. The seven-year-old’s battle with a heart defect and cancer inspired the “#fightlikeEvan” movement. “It means a lot...
WALB 10
Strive 2 Thrive honors 2 Albany women
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday morning, two Albany mothers were honored for the positive changes they’ve made in their lives. Strive to Thrive held the breakfast ceremony at Albany Technical College. The organization aims to help those below the poverty line in the community and set them on a...
WALB 10
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
Albany Transportation announces holiday transit schedule
ALBANY — The Albany Transportation Department has released its holiday transit schedule. Following are changes that riders should be aware of as during the holiday season:. ♦ Dec. 24: The last run will be at 2:15 p.m.
Lee Sheriff's Office bumps starting salary up to $20 an hour
LEESBURG — Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, like most law enforcement officials in the region, has been singing the attrition blues for some time now. Even in southwest Georgia’s fastest-growing community, Rachals’ staff is 12 officers short with two others expected to leave soon.
WALB 10
New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
wfxl.com
Headphones stolen, store glass door broken in Albany Dollar General burglary
Dougherty County police are investigating after a burglary at the Dollar General Thursday morning. Police arrived to the store located in the 5700 block of Newton Road around 8:15 a.m. and cleared the building. Officials say that approximately sixty dollars worth of gaming head phones were taken and there was...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Tornado damages cotton gin, houses in Doerun area
A tornado that took a two-mile path through Colquitt County on Thursday morning demolished a large building at Mobley Gin Co. and a residence when it struck at about 5:30 a.m. The storm also damaged another house and a driver struck a tree that had been downed across the road. No injuries were reported from the storm that also spawned suspects in three Florida counties.
WALB 10
Tifton leaders increasing safety protocols following Fulwood Park incident
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Safety is at the top of Tifton leaders’ minds following a recent incident at Fulwood Park. On the night of Nov. 18, two men approached a woman in her car at Fulwood Park. “She became suspicious when they tried to get her to roll down...
Final 'Push to Portal' $100 winners announced
ALBANY — The “push” to the Albany Utilities portal is now over ... at least the part where lucky individuals or businesses drawn from a list of customers who paid their utilities bill through the department’s online portal claimed a nice $100 bonus. Albany Utility Board...
Post-Searchlight
Gone too soon, fighter Evan Vickers leaves legacy of love
The Southwest Georgia community is mourning the sudden loss of seven-year-old Evan Knox Vickers of Leary, Ga., following a tragic ATV accident last Friday night. Evan, a first-grade student at Pataula Charter Academy in Edison, Ga., was known far and wide following a rare stage IV neuroblastoma diagnosis. Many came to know and love Evan as they learned more about his story from social media.
albanyceo.com
Albany Area Chamber Honors ‘Albany Under 40’ Finalists and Announces Category Winners
2022 Albany Under 40 Category Winners from L to R: Morgan Burnette: Arts, Entertainment, Culinary Arts, Events, Tourism & Hospitality; Perry Ford: Civics, Defense, Government & Public Affairs; Ashley Wells-Sharpe: Innovation & Start-Ups; Clifford Johnson: Sports, Wellness & Fitness. The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday recognized the finalists...
WALB 10
1 person hospitalized after Moultrie shooting
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Moultrie Police dispatch. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. One person was taken to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. According...
WALB 10
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
Albany Herald
BO DOROUGH: City wants equity in LOST tax distribution
The city of Albany and Dougherty County are currently negotiating how to share a 1% Local-Option Sales Tax, which provides an important source of revenue for both local governments, while also providing property tax relief for homeowners and businesses. The city has historically received 60% of the revenue, and the...
Albany Tech names new Early Childhood Care and Education program chair
ALBANY — Albany Technical College announced Thursday that ArKimberly Robinson had been named the new chair for the Early Childhood Care and Education program as of Dec. 1. “We are very excited to see Mrs. Robinson take on the responsibility of program chair and look forward to her leadership as we move forward,” Angela Robinson, the dean of academic affairs at Albany Tech, said in a news release. “She has been an integral part of our program since 2016, and she’s just a good fit for the program.”
WALB 10
Decatur Co. man sentenced to 10 years on stolen gun charges
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following sentencing on a felony gun charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia. James Currin, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release...
WALB 10
Suspect in custody after cutting woman’s throat, chasing her with knife at an Albany store
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is in custody after police say he cut a woman’s throat and chased her with a knife at an Albany convenience store. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday at Devi’s Convenience Store. The victim told police that she was playing...
WALB 10
APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
