Sioux Falls, SD

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Happy 96th Birthday To Freda Murphy, My Grandma

Birthdays are a time for celebration and gathering with family and friends to toast another year older. However, there are few birthdays that stand out from the rest. These birthdays are the big milestones like turning 50, 60, and even 90-years-old. One very special birthday in particular is when someone...
Sioux Falls Is Glowing With Christmas Events

There is plenty to do to prepare for Christmas, and around Sioux Falls you will see more and more neighborhoods become more colorful after stringing lights on the house and trees. Yes, there are those who take the Clark Griswold approach. But, it sure puts you in the Christmas Spirit, doesn't it?
Frigid Sioux Falls Sports-Filled Weekend

On the hardwood and ice, Sioux Falls has great college basketball and hockey this weekend for sports fans. Friday, December 16 the University of Sioux Falls will tip off at 5:30 PM with the women's game against Minnesota State Mankato followed by the men at 7:30 PM. Both games will be held at the Stewart Center.
Sioux Falls Marathon Opens 2023 Registration

What, you think it's too early? Nah! Don't put it off. Just think back a few short months to how exhilarating it was to run your first marathon, and complete it. The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is sporting its 2023 entry number and invites you to register for yours. Next year's marathon will be held Sunday, August 27.
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

