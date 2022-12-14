Beloved Dancer And 'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead At 40

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the longtime DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, has died at the age of 40.

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

According to reports from TMZ, the death appears to be a suicide.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that Stephen’s wife Allison Holker–who he met during their time on So You Think You Can Dance–ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday. She was said to be frantic because she said her husband left home without his car, which she said wasn’t like him.

A short time later, police got a call for a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, which is where they found Stephen, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boss has been a beloved public figure for more than a decade now, getting his break in 2008, when he was runner-up on So You Think Can Dance. He also went on to do some acting, including a role in Magic Mike XXL.

It’s safe to say most fans knew Stephen from his DJing gig on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which he started in 2014. He was with her until the show ended in 2022, being made an executive producer on the show in 2020.

Boss’ wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed his passing in a statement issued to PEOPLE:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison began. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.” Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded.

Stephen and Allison were always posting videos together on social media, oftentimes showing off their joint love of dancing.

Together, they hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings on Disney+. The couple got married in 2013, having just celebrated their 9-year anniversary on Saturday. They had 3 kids.

Stephen was 40 years old. Rest In Peace.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.