Kansas woman hospitalized after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Anna M. Huffman, 21, Savannah, was on the southbound Interstate 29 exit ramp at Fredrick. The SUV rear-ended a 2015 Kia...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of December 19, 2022
U.S. Route 136 – Bridge inspection at the Missouri River Bridge at Brownville, Dec. 19-22 Andrew County. Route B – Bridge inspection at the One Hundred and Two River Bridge, Dec. 19-22 U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching, Dec. 19 – 23 Buchanan County. U.S. Route...
wpsdlocal6.com
School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
missouribusinessalert.com
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Thursday in Clinton County. Forty-five-year-old Courtney F Simmons was arrested for alleged DWI was processed. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
gladstonedispatch.com
Cats, dogs available for adoption
KANSAS CITY NORTH — The Maple Woods Community College Vet Tech program, 2601 NE Barry Road, is seeking community help to adopt cats and dogs who need homes. The program pulls animals from local shelters and students provide needed veterinary care during the semester and put the animals up for adoption. All animals are vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, spayed or neutered, socialized and have had a teeth cleaning.
kchi.com
Two Bookings At Area Jails
Two recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday morning, Chillicothe Police arrested 27-year-old Gary Michael Calvert of Chillicothe for alleged Enticement Or Attempted Enticement Of A Child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000. Bond conditions include cash only and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas City
The old Blue Ridge Mall sign near 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byPinterest upload by RoRi Gavoli. We all know the phrase, back in the day, and the Blue Ridge Mall will soon fold into that category of conversation if it hasn't already. I still remember when my family moved to Kansas City, the mall was an open-air shopping center. Shortly after that, it became enclosed.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN LOCATING WANTED INDIVIDUALS
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating several wanted individuals. The Warrensburg Police Department is searching for 42-year-old James Patrick Hutchins. Hutchins is wanted for two warrants for failure to appear, as well as sexual misconduct. Hutchins is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The...
B-2 Bomber Damaged In-Flight, Made Emergency Landing in Missouri
The United States Air Force has announced there was an incident with a B2 Stealth Bomber this past weekend. It was damaged mid-flight and had to make an emergency landing in Missouri. Whiteman Air Force Base announced the accident involving one of the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers stationed there in...
