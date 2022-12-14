On Saturday after the dress rehearsal, Saturday Night Live let slip that this would be Cecily Strong’s final show as a regular cast member. Strong, 38, joined SNL in 2012. She had taken a couple of breaks since the pandemic, first to star in Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+, and then to stage her version of Lily Tomlin’s play, “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,” in both New York City and Los Angeles. With her finale episode this week, Strong would pass Kate McKinnon for the crown as the woman with the longest-serving tenure in the cast in the show’s history.

33 MINUTES AGO