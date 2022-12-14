ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

Lebanon-Express

Santa leads veterans mission to spread holiday cheer

Cars parked bumper to bumper, lining up around a wide parking lot Saturday, Dec. 17, near Albany’s shopping mall for the promise of free toys and to catch a glimpse at the Clauses, Mrs. and Santa. Santa scratched his chin, fixed his eyes on the horizon and leaned forward...
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Photos: Albany veterans assemble under Santa's command

Albany's American Legion post led its sixth campaign to spread toys and holiday-season cheer to mid-Willamette Valley children. Albany Post No. 10 of the Legion estimated the group raised more than $6,500 to help buy action figures, books, dolls, plush animals and other toys distributed during its 2022 giveaway Saturday, Dec. 13, at Heritage Mall.
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Holiday Happenings (Dec. 17)

Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 11 a.m., East Linn Lodge No. 44 A.F. & A.M., Lebanon. Family breakfast and ornament sale with Santa and the Grinch, sponsored by Mystic Valley Assembly of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. A full breakfast will be served, including eggs, pancakes (gluten-free available) and assorted beverages. Prices are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 8; those under 4 eat free. Craft activities will be available for the children. Proceeds from sales of ornaments will go toward the local assembly's service project with the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation working to end Type 1 Diabetes. Information: patticle@gmail.com.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany shuts down community spa for good

After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglass and sinking...
ALBANY, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different

(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
beachconnection.net

Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do

(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NEWPORT, OR
Ask Salem

Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 dental implants work done in Salem?

I'm looking for recommendations from my fellow friends. Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 implants work done? Will need some extractions done as well. I've already had 1 consultation at Clear Choice in Dublin before. They seem like a good team but given the amount this is going to cost, I need to do my due diligence comparing quotes here in Salem. Suggestions are appreciated!
SALEM, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
DEPOE BAY, OR
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR
kpic

More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR

