Jones County, MS

kicks96news.com

NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS

The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Wednesday’s storms caused water damage in some areas

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It didn’t take Patricia Bounds long to figure out what the heck was going on in her apartment Wednesday. “Basically, I had walked into my bathroom, or in my bedroom rather, and I had actually only been in there like 20 minutes before, and everything was fine,” Bounds said. “But I walked back in there afterwards to get something, and I noticed the carpet coming out of my bathroom was soaking wet.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Severe weather cuts through Jones County Wednesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe storms pounded parts of Jones County Wednesday. The county experienced several tornado warnings and what appears to be a funnel cloud was captured above 16th Avenue in Laurel. Jones County Emergency Management Agency personnel said, though no structures were damaged from any of the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Severe weather tracks across Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages. There are reports of homes badly damaged or leveled in Clarke County, which had several tornado warnings through the day. The path of the storm was estimated at possibly half a mile wide along County Road 650 and County Road 670. That included a report of people trapped on CR 6151 with the home destroyed. There are reports of homes were damaged and trees uprooted a mile north of Hickory as well.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Four cats die in Jones County house fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Four pet cats died in a house fire in the Johnson community of Jones County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the house fire at 692 Ira G. Odom Road just before 9:00 a.m. At the scene, crews found a home […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in crash with school bus in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday that came and went before people even knew what was happening. Thankfully, the family was not home when the storm hit. They were shocked to see their home in bad condition.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County deputy shot in back, suspect arrested

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lamar County deputy is expected to make a full recovery after he was allegedly shot by an auto burglary suspect on Friday, December 16. Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies were searching for an auto burglary suspect in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road around 9:45 p.m. when the […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Lamar County deputy was shot in Hattiesburg. According to MBI, A Lamar County deputy was in the area of 2460 Old Highway 24 in Hattiesburg following a lead on a car burglary Friday night around 10:30 p.m. When the deputy left his vehicle, a subject shot him in the back.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing man reported in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to the sheriff’s department, 53-year-old Patrick Prater, of Vossburg, has been reported as a missing person. Prater was last seen on Tuesday night. He was discovered missing on Wednesday morning...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
JONES COUNTY, MS

