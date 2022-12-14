ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
WRAL

The world is burning more coal than ever before, new report shows

CNN — The global energy crisis caused by Russia's war on Ukraine has pushed global demand for coal -- the most polluting of all fossil fuels -- to a record high in 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. Demand for coal is set to grow 1.2%...
WRAL

Housing slump likely to continue but some see hopeful signs ahead

CNN — Mortgage rates have ticked down recently, but are still up dramatically from a year ago thanks to the surge in long-term bond yields as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. While that's already had a negative impact on the housing market, we'll get more details this week...
WRAL

'Avatar: The Way of Water' could be a 'life saver' for China's cinemas

CNN — James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has premiered in China, 13 years after the original film took the country by storm. It's expected to be a shot in the arm for the world's second-biggest film market, which has been battered by the country's stringent zero-Covid policy.
WRAL

How the Arab world's most populous country became addicted to debt

CNN — Egypt has dug itself a massive hole of debt. On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will extend a $3 billion loan to the country, a fourth aid package in six years, as its financial tailspin continues. The loan, along with billions of dollars in cash inflows...
WRAL

Panama orders mammoth copper mine to cease operations

MEXICO CITY — Panama’s president announced Thursday that the government ordered the local subsidiary of a Canadian mining company to cease operations at its huge open pit copper mine after it failed to sign a new contract outlining substantially higher payments to the government. Minera Panama, a subsidiary...
WRAL

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.

