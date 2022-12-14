Read full article on original website
Related
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
WRAL
The world is burning more coal than ever before, new report shows
CNN — The global energy crisis caused by Russia's war on Ukraine has pushed global demand for coal -- the most polluting of all fossil fuels -- to a record high in 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. Demand for coal is set to grow 1.2%...
WRAL
Fresh criticism for Qatar and FIFA as World Cup ends on International Migrants Day
CNN — As the 2022 World Cup comes to a close, global rights organizations have renewed criticism of Qatar and FIFA over the treatment of thousands of migrant workers who built stadiums and tournament infrastructure. The World Cup final on Sunday coincides with both International Migrants Day and Qatar...
WRAL
As games draw to a close, plight of migrant workers has cast a shadow over World Cup
CNN — Boniface Barasa worked for three years as a construction worker in Qatar, but the life-long football fan now says he was so traumatized by the experience that he was torn about watching matches during the World Cup. Barasa, 38, says he witnessed a co-worker die after collapsing...
WRAL
Housing slump likely to continue but some see hopeful signs ahead
CNN — Mortgage rates have ticked down recently, but are still up dramatically from a year ago thanks to the surge in long-term bond yields as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. While that's already had a negative impact on the housing market, we'll get more details this week...
WRAL
'Avatar: The Way of Water' could be a 'life saver' for China's cinemas
CNN — James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has premiered in China, 13 years after the original film took the country by storm. It's expected to be a shot in the arm for the world's second-biggest film market, which has been battered by the country's stringent zero-Covid policy.
WRAL
Whales can have an important but overlooked role in tackling the climate crisis, researchers say
CNN — The world's largest whales are more than just astonishing creatures. Much like the ocean, soil and forests, whales can help save humanity from the accelerating climate crisis by sequestering and storing planet-heating carbon emissions, researchers say. In a paper published Thursday in the journal Trends in Ecology...
WRAL
How the Arab world's most populous country became addicted to debt
CNN — Egypt has dug itself a massive hole of debt. On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will extend a $3 billion loan to the country, a fourth aid package in six years, as its financial tailspin continues. The loan, along with billions of dollars in cash inflows...
WRAL
Panama orders mammoth copper mine to cease operations
MEXICO CITY — Panama’s president announced Thursday that the government ordered the local subsidiary of a Canadian mining company to cease operations at its huge open pit copper mine after it failed to sign a new contract outlining substantially higher payments to the government. Minera Panama, a subsidiary...
WRAL
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
Comments / 0