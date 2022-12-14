ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France reduced gas consumption by adjusted 10.5% y/y, grid operator says

 3 days ago
PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France from August until December reduced its overall gas consumption by 10.5% when adjusted for climate effects and compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2018, the country's grid operator GRTgaz said on Wednesday.

"The fall in gas consumption by industrial companies connected to the transport network reached 22.1%", the company also said in a statement, adding that reduced household consumption also played a role in overall savings.

