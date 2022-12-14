ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

SO Funny: Montana Towns as Children’s Toys

In some ways I appreciate Christmas more as an adult than ever before, because as a kid I was mostly focused on the presents. I loved the toys, so much so that I consider myself a toy expert to this very day. You've read about Montana towns as Halloween candy and Montana towns as Thanksgiving foods, now here's Montana towns as children's toys:
MONTANA STATE
Hammer Down on Love! Thor Ready For Your Montana Family

Are you still trying to find that perfect family gift? One that goes far beyond video games, monitors, and the couch and embraces the outdoor Montana lifestyle?. No, we're not talking about bringing Chris Hemsworth over to break peanut brittle with his famous hammer. Nor even a Marvel action figure.
MONTANA STATE
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
MISSOULA, MT
Swerve: The Types of Bad Drivers in Montana

George Carlin said "have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?" and in fact, I have often noticed that. I like driving— it's those pesky other drivers that's the problem. I get along with pretty much everyone I meet, but the second we share the road together you become my mortal enemy. That's dramatic, but you get the idea. Here are the types of bad drivers in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students

Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
COLORADO STATE
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
BUTTE, MT
Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

