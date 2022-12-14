Read full article on original website
Pokemon Theory Suggests Ash's Daughter Is Taking Over the Anime
The anime world's foundation has been shaken to its core with the announcement that the Pokemon anime will move forward without its two stars, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. While this seemed like a possibility following Ash's new status as the world champion, many believed that the long-running trainer wouldn't be going anywhere. With two new trainers set to take the reins of the series in Liko and Roy, a fan theory has been making the rounds hinting at the idea that the female trainer and Ash might have a major connection.
Nintendo Switch Finally Gets One of Best Horror Games in Years
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can finally play one of the best horror games in years thanks to the power of the Cloud. Horror games aren't as common as they used to be, especially AAA horror games. That said, there are a couple of series keeping the AAA horror genre alive; none more than Resident Evil though. The most recent entry in the series, Resident Evil Village, is already available on Nintendo Switch, but its predecessor, Resident Evil 7, has not been, until today at least.
PlayStation Plus Adding More Classic PSP, PS1, and PS3 Games
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers got word this week of more classic games being added to the subscription service. Announced on Wednesday alongside the reveal of some other more modern PlayStation Plus games that would be added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers, these classic games now joining the PS Plus catalog include ones from the PSP as well as some for the PS1 and PS3, too.
Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay
Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
PlayStation Plus Reveals Most Popular Classic Game of 2022
PlayStation Plus has revealed which game that is part of the service's offering of "Classic" titles ended up being the most popular in 2022. When Sony restructured PS Plus earlier this summer, its new PS Plus Premium tier made a number of games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP available to download and play. And while these Classic games on PS Plus have been a bit divisive over the course of this year, it turns out that the title that has been played the most is one that many subscribers would likely never guess.
Rockstar Games Reveals 2023 Content for GTA Online
Rockstar Games has teased what GTA Online players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can expect from 2023, or at least what they can expect from "early next year." With GTA 6 still -- at least -- a couple of years away, Grand Theft Auto fans are going to have to continue to settle for GTA Online updates. This month, Rockstar released the Drug War update, and in its promotion for this update, it teased what's next for the game, or at least what's next and significant to tease.
Steam Makes Game 100% Free for Limited Time
Steam users can currently download a game with a "Very Positive" rating for free via Fanatical. The only catch is that you need to subscribe to the latter's newsletter to redeem the offer. However, as Fanatical notes, you can unsubscribe from said newsletter after whenever you want. There are no other strings attached to the offer, but it's a limited-time deal. At the moment of writing this, it's only available for another four days. After this period it will revert to its normal price of $3.99.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Update Nerfs Overpowered DMZ AI
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded update went live recently with a ton of changes to look through, but one of those changes that went live in the battle royale game was apparently unintended. The AI in the DMZ mode got a bit too strong across the board, it seemed, so Raven Software has since released an update to tune it back down alongside an explanation as to what went awry.
PS2 Cult Classic Coming Back With New PS5 Game This February
A PS2 cult classic is coming back with a new PS5 game this February. The PS2 is the best-selling PlayStation console to date for a few different reasons. The biggest is that many bought it primarily as a DVD player, however, it also had one of the greatest libraries of all time. Unfortunately, many games and series from this generation have been dormant for a long time, including Fantavision, but not for much longer.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-Ray is Coming to North America
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has become the biggest movie in the franchise thanks to its box office receipts, with the film taking the opportunity to focus on Gohan and Piccolo rather than Goku and Vegeta this time around. With the movie bringing back the Red Ribbon Army and throwing a massive curveball by giving anime fans a new version of the nefarious Cell, the Shonen film is looking to land in North America once again thanks to its Blu-Ray release.
Incredibly Rare Diablo 3 Item Up for Grabs in Surprise Event
Diablo 3 players got quite the surprise this week with Blizzard announcing a holiday event in the game. While commonplace in other games, that's not really something that Diablo 3 is known for, so the fact that the game got a seasonal event outside of The Darkening of Tristram is a surprise by itself. Blizzard's sweetened the deal by making it so that this event gives players a chance at an incredibly rare item called the "Cosmic Wings," though not everybody is happy about this item being available through the event.
New Microsoft Patent Has Xbox Series X Fans Worried About the Future
A new Microsoft patent has some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users worried about the future of gaming on both Xbox consoles. The patent in question is dubbed "Providing Personalized Content for Unintrusive Online Gaming Experience." What does "Personalized Content" mean? Well, in this instance it means ads. That's right, Microsoft has been exploring how to provide personalized ads in games.
Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Has Rahul Kohli Pitching a Warhammer Movie
Rahul Kohli is asking Henry Cavill if he's up for a Warhammer 40,000 movie after the news about Superman dropped. Last night, the Internet shook when DC Films head James Gunn and the DC Comics star shared news that Cavill's time as the Man of Steel had ended. Of course, that sent a lot of comic book movie fans into a tailspin. But, the Warhammer community saw their chance. Cavill is no longer making The Witcher on Netflix or tied to the DC Universe at this point. Could it finally be time for their favorite property to hit the big screen or a streaming service? Possibly, but the actor would have to seek it out. His love for the figures and hobby has been common knowledge for years at this point. Seemingly, it would be a perfect fit as there are plenty of other actors who would gladly join up with the Superman star for this one. Kohli in particular is a social media darling, and would work well as a compliment to the presence of Cavill. Check out his sales pitch down below!
Avatar: The Way of Water Ending Explained
Avatar: The Way of Water isn't just the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's Avatar – it's also the beginning of an entire new Avatar Saga. As such, the finer details in the story of Avatar 2 are crucially important for Avatar 3 – and the same goes for the ending of The Way of Water.
Warhammer 40K Cinematic Universe Confirmed by Amazon Studios, Henry Cavill Comments
Amazon Studios has officially confirmed they have the global rights to build a Warhammer 40K cinematic universe, with Henry Cavill executive producing and starring in the major new science-fiction franchise. After news broke last night about the upcoming Warhammer 40K project, Amazon Studios announced this morning that they had secured "global rights" to the Warhammer 40K universe, allowing them to make movies, TV series, and "more" based on the grimdark franchise. Cavill was also confirmed as an executive producer and star of the Warhammer 40K "franchise," suggesting that he'll appear in multiple Warhammer projects.
