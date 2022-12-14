ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes 'Wouldn't Dare Be Caught Together' As ABC Decides Future Of Their Careers: Source

By Rebecca Friedman
Doesn't distance make the heart grow fonder?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly keeping their distance from one another as they nervously wait for an update on their status at ABC News after their alleged affair grabbed headlines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IddJ0_0jiFtqSE00
mega

“They wouldn’t dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision,” a source revealed of the GMA costars, whose extramarital relationship was exposed on Wednesday, November 30.

'GMA' FANS VOW TO BOYCOTT SHOW AS T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH REMAIN OFF-AIR FOLLOWING RUMORED AFFAIR DRAMA

Although both Robach and Holmes starred as cohosts of GMA 3 for the two mornings after the scandal circulated through the media, the dynamic duo was indefinitely stripped of their roles as of Monday, December 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8w9l_0jiFtqSE00
abc

“Their marriages are over, but they have children to think about and they don’t want to jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have,” the insider continued of the rumored couple.

Holmes shares his daughter, Sabine , with wife Marilee Fiebig and has two additional children — Jaiden and Brianna — with ex-wife Amy Ferson. Meanwhile, Robach is in the midst of a divorce from actor Andrew Shue and shares daughters Ava and Annie with ex-husband Tim McIntosh .

The news anchors' decision to stay away from each other comes after ABC News President Kim Godwin released an email that posed a potential threat to Robach and Holmes' well-earned careers at the network.

HOTTIE ALERT! GARCELLE BEAUVAIS GUSHES OVER T.J. HOLMES' 'GMA' REPLACEMENT DEMARCO MORGAN

"I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," Godwin stated in the message sent to all ABC staffers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlF4j_0jiFtqSE00
mega

"Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best," the television executive concluded, "and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

Despite initial reports of Godwin feeling "thrilled" with the show's "ratings being through the roof" after the scandal broke, it seems viewers won't be seeing Holmes and Robach side-by-side for at least the foreseeable future.

Daily Mail spoke to a source regarding Holmes and Robach's relationship.

Comments / 24

John Barnett
3d ago

if abc is smart which they are not the simple solution would be permanent termination of both employees end the drama and song and dance it will be a hard lesson for the terminated employees to learn

Reply
21
tim knox
3d ago

first, they are definitely secretly meeting up somewhere, 2 they actually were not boss and employee they were on the same level so it's really not an HR thing ....it's just does ABC want this or not

Reply
10
Joni Hargesheimer
3d ago

The show is not as good without Amy and TJ. Will probably not watch if they are permanently removed. Not the most professional thing they've done but they are only human

Reply
4
