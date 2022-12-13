ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
CBS Miami

Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion, gay rights

The Supreme Court's conservative majority sounded sympathetic Monday to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.The designer and her supporters say that ruling against her would force artists — from painters and photographers to writers and musicians — to do work that is against their faith. Her opponents, meanwhile, say that if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate, refusing to serve Black customers, Jewish or Muslim people, interracial or interfaith couples or...
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in...
ARIZONA STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer taps Bolden as first Black female Michigan Supreme Court justice

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday afternoon that state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) will be joining the state Supreme Court upon current Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack’s retirement.  Bolden will be the first Black woman to serve on the high court and is Whitmer’s first appointment to the state’s Supreme Court. Michigan […] The post Whitmer taps Bolden as first Black female Michigan Supreme Court justice appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Denver

CU Law Professor analyzes elections case before US Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday December 7 will take up a case - Moore v. Harper - focused on what the U.S. Constitution means when it assigns state legislatures the task of regulating elections.  It is a case that has many observers talking about its implications for our democracy.CBS News Colorado's Tori Mason interviewed University of Colorado Law School Professor Doug Spencer to analyze the case's significance.  Professor Spencer said the case asks the court to reevaluate its own precedent, including several decisions it's made over the past 100 years interpreting the Constitution.Spencer said, "The U.S. Constitution says that...
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Case That’s All About Donald Trump

In just a few days, on December 7, the Supreme Court will consider a case that could have dire implications for American democracy, Moore v. Harper. Moore concerns the “independent state legislature” theory: the idea that the Constitution grants state legislatures some level of special authority in administering federal elections that may not be constrained by state courts or perhaps even state constitutions. The idea is, to put it mildly, contested. The conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who recently signed on as co-counsel for litigants opposing the independent state legislature theory in Moore, has argued in The Atlantic that Moore represents “the most important case for American democracy in the almost two and a half centuries since America’s founding” and cautioned that the theory is a key part of “the Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election.” Former Attorney General Eric Holder warned that, depending on how the Court rules, Moore could pose “an existential threat to our democracy.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

U.S. Supreme Court eyes Florida's social media law

- The U.S. Supreme Court is slated on January 6th to discuss whether to take up a high-profile case about a 2021 Florida law that placed restrictions on major social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter. A court docket said justices are expected to consider the case during a...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Coinbase Arbitration Dispute

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc's bid to halt lawsuits the company contends belong in private arbitration, including one by a user suing after a scammer stole from his account. The justices agreed to consider whether two proposed class actions by...
CALIFORNIA STATE

