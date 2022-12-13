Read full article on original website
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Washington Examiner
DOJ warns Supreme Court immigration case could allow states to sue over 'virtually any policy'
Justices on the Supreme Court appeared concerned Tuesday about the prospect of allowing states to sue the Biden administration over one of its immigration policies, and the Justice Department warned doing so could allow states to "sue the federal government about virtually any policy." The DOJ is seeking to overturn...
U.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights.
Conservative Supreme Court justices signal support for artist who refused to serve same-sex couple
The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices signaled support on Monday for a web designer in Colorado who refused to provide services to a same-sex couple.
Michigan Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of 2020 Antrim Co. Elections Case
On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court refused to take up a case claiming that individuals could personally request election audits. The denial from the Court means the previous dismissal of William Bailey v Antrim County will stand. “This order is the final word in this case on the legitimacy and...
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Clarence Thomas Might Have Just Broken the Law in the Supreme Court
Justice Thomas has not recused himself from a case involving courts' power to strike down electoral maps.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Florida federal Judge Aileen Cannon ‘slammed’ by appeals court in Trump case
Three months ago, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon made the controversial call to appoint an independent expert to examine documents — including classified government materials — seized by FBI agents from former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence.
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion, gay rights
The Supreme Court's conservative majority sounded sympathetic Monday to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.The designer and her supporters say that ruling against her would force artists — from painters and photographers to writers and musicians — to do work that is against their faith. Her opponents, meanwhile, say that if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate, refusing to serve Black customers, Jewish or Muslim people, interracial or interfaith couples or...
Trump lawyers' bid to delay trial over "pyramid scheme" lawsuit just backfired on his 2024 campaign
A federal lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump and his family of promoting a pyramid scheme will finally go to trial on Jan. 29, 2024 – at the start of a presidential election year. The lawsuit, which was anonymously filed in Oct. 2018, alleges that the Trump Corporation promoted...
AOL Corp
Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in...
Whitmer taps Bolden as first Black female Michigan Supreme Court justice
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday afternoon that state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) will be joining the state Supreme Court upon current Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack’s retirement. Bolden will be the first Black woman to serve on the high court and is Whitmer’s first appointment to the state’s Supreme Court. Michigan […] The post Whitmer taps Bolden as first Black female Michigan Supreme Court justice appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CU Law Professor analyzes elections case before US Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday December 7 will take up a case - Moore v. Harper - focused on what the U.S. Constitution means when it assigns state legislatures the task of regulating elections. It is a case that has many observers talking about its implications for our democracy.CBS News Colorado's Tori Mason interviewed University of Colorado Law School Professor Doug Spencer to analyze the case's significance. Professor Spencer said the case asks the court to reevaluate its own precedent, including several decisions it's made over the past 100 years interpreting the Constitution.Spencer said, "The U.S. Constitution says that...
The Supreme Court Case That’s All About Donald Trump
In just a few days, on December 7, the Supreme Court will consider a case that could have dire implications for American democracy, Moore v. Harper. Moore concerns the “independent state legislature” theory: the idea that the Constitution grants state legislatures some level of special authority in administering federal elections that may not be constrained by state courts or perhaps even state constitutions. The idea is, to put it mildly, contested. The conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who recently signed on as co-counsel for litigants opposing the independent state legislature theory in Moore, has argued in The Atlantic that Moore represents “the most important case for American democracy in the almost two and a half centuries since America’s founding” and cautioned that the theory is a key part of “the Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election.” Former Attorney General Eric Holder warned that, depending on how the Court rules, Moore could pose “an existential threat to our democracy.”
2022 was 'year of the botched execution' in U.S. with executions in just 6 states
The Death Penalty Information Center's year end report on capital punishment in the United States said Friday that 2022 could be called "the year of the botched execution."
CBS News
U.S. Supreme Court eyes Florida's social media law
- The U.S. Supreme Court is slated on January 6th to discuss whether to take up a high-profile case about a 2021 Florida law that placed restrictions on major social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter. A court docket said justices are expected to consider the case during a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Coinbase Arbitration Dispute
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc's bid to halt lawsuits the company contends belong in private arbitration, including one by a user suing after a scammer stole from his account. The justices agreed to consider whether two proposed class actions by...
