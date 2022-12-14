ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

U.S. West Coast power and natgas prices soar on extreme cold

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujWce_0jiFtlHp00

Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. West Coast power and natural gas prices have almost tripled over the past couple of weeks and are on track to hit annual multi-year highs as freezing weather and snow blankets parts of California, and gas pipeline outages and constraints limit flows into the region.

In Northern California, next-day gas for Wednesday at the PG&E Citygate jumped to around $48 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), its highest since hitting a record $53 in December 2000, according to data from Refinitiv.

Gas at the Southern California (SoCal) Border rose to $50 per mmBtu, its highest since hitting $103 in February 2021 when Winter Storm Uri cut gas supplies from Texas and forced the Texas electric grid operator to impose rolling power outages.

That compares with a SoCal daily record of $136 per mmBtu also hit during the February 2021 freeze.

That puts PG&E gas on track to average $8.54 per mmBtu in 2022, which would be its highest since hitting an annual record $8.62 in 2008, according to Refinitiv data going back to 2000.

SoCal Border, meanwhile, is on track to average $8.30 per mmBtu in 2022, which would top its current annual record of $6.29 in 2021.

Next-day power for Wednesday jumped to $474 per megawatt hour (MWh) at the Mid Columbia (Mid C) Hub in Washington State and $411 in SP-15 in Southern California, their highest since September, according to data from the Refinitiv.

In September, daily prices at the Mid C hit a record of $1,040 per MWh, while SP-15 hit $550, its second highest ever.

SP-15 hit a daily record of $698 per MWh in August 2020 when an extreme heat wave forced California's power grid operator to impose rolling outages.

That puts Mid C on track to average $83.46 per MWh in 2022, which would top its current annual record of $64.94 in 2008, according to data from the Intercontinental Exchange.

SP-15 , meanwhile, is on track to average $81.25 per MWh this year, which would be its highest since hitting an annual record $124.94 in 2001, according to ICE data going back to 2001.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 8

Patrick OConnell
3d ago

Just yesterday thee morons were talking about about how we dodged a rough winter. When I said winter is not even close to half over, I was some kind of idjit.

Reply
8
michael sullivan
3d ago

“Gas at the Southern California (SoCal) Border rose to $50 per mmBtu, “ meanwhile it is $4.85 at Henry hub. So not letting pipelines or storage to be built in California is an effective starategy ? And here comes the California rhetoric “ Look how much we save by building solar. “

Reply
8
David Iverson
3d ago

This is all a bunch of energy data in units of measure that most don't understand. So put it in household terms. Average price per therm or cubic ft for gas and kwh (kilowatt hour) for electricity. Those are the units on a typical household bill.

Reply
5
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
OREGON STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
natureworldnews.com

Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine

In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
NEVADA STATE
Thrillist

Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
VIRGINIA STATE
C. Heslop

$2 Per Gallon Fuel At A Gas Station

Like most commodities, inflation has affected the price of fuel. One gas station would like to help Americans by reducing the cost of one fuel type for a limited time. The gas station is likely in your area since the brand has hundreds of locations across America. The relief could help many who plan to travel because of the holiday. Which company is offering the deal? What fuel is it for, and how long will the reduction last?
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change

With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
HAWAII STATE
Reuters

Reuters

666K+
Followers
369K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy