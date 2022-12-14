Bosch to beat forecasts, double down on India - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bosch will beat revenue forecasts and earn more than 87 billion euros ($92 billion) in revenues this year, its deputy chief executive Christian Fischer told Handelsblatt in an interview published on Wednesday.

He added that the engineering company would rethink its strategy in view of the geopolitical crises facing the world, including by increasing its exposure to India in order better to hedge against risks from China, where the firm earns a fifth of its turnover.

"We have to rethink our mid-term investment focuses," he told the newspaper. Exposure to China would not be reduced, he added. Revenues from India exceeded 2 billion euros a year, he said, with growth exceeding 30% in both the past two years.

($1 = 0.9401 euros)

