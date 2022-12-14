Read full article on original website
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, permit-less carry goes begins January 1 - meaning Alabamians will no longer need a permit to conceal carry a firearm in the state. The law passed earlier this year and drew backlash from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association over concerns of safety. Russell County Sheriff...
Alabama political group to stream, archive legislative session videos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Keeping up with your lawmakers at the Alabama State House will be easier during the next legislative session. The League of Women Voters of Alabama, a nonpartisan political organization, launched The Alabama Channel website to save recordings of committee meetings and floor debates. Committee meetings and...
Alabama’s unemployment rate unchanged in November
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s unemployment rate in November has been unchanged from October’s rate of 2.7%. According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, the rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons compared to 61,721 in October and 69,688 in November 2021. “It is encouraging to see that Alabama’s economy...
ALEA seeing increase in road rage incidents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As more drivers hit the highways closer to the holidays, law enforcement is starting to see more cases of road rage. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said there had been multiple instances in rural parts of interstates. “Somebody stops in front of...
Barbour County man wins $2 million playing Mega Millions
Tallahassee, Fla. (WSFA) – A Barbour County man is $2 million richer after winning the Florida lottery. The Florida lottery announced on Thursday that Nekevie Guilford of Clio, Alabama claimed the millions prize on July 29th. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers...
