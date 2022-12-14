Read full article on original website
WSLS
A ‘pawfect’ holiday season: Families adopt pets at MEGA Adoption Event
ROANOKE, Va. – Families got to bring home an early Christmas present that likes treats and belly rubs. Angels of Assisi’s MEGA Pet Adoption Event brings together shelters, rescues, and volunteers from across the Roanoke region to get pets adopted. After families adopted their pets, some of them...
WSET
Holiday tote bags delivered to senior living residents in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Montgomery County and Radford is making sure those at Senior Living homes aren't forgotten this holiday season. On Friday, they delivered 120 Holiday Tote Bags to 65 residents of Commonwealth Senior Living and 55 residents of...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WDBJ7.com
‘Christmas From the Heart’ providing Christmas to many in NRV
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Toys From the Heart is working to make sure every child in the New River Valley has toys on Christmas morning. “Our goal is to make the kids happy and hopefully we’ve accomplished that along the way,” Toys From the Heart’s Nelson Carey said.
‘America’s Got Talent’ winner, WV native visits 59News ahead of local concert dates
GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A few very special and talented guests stopped by 59News on Wednesday, December 14 to give a preview of their holiday show. America’s Got Talent season six winner and West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. joined 59News at noon to promote his “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour. Landau was joined […]
WDBJ7.com
Angels of Assisi to host Mega Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are lots of four-legged friends in need of homes. Angels of Assisi is hosting a Mega Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza to help find pets forever homes. Many dogs, cats, rabbits, and more will be available for adoption. The event will be Saturday, December...
Community mourning loss of longtime local figure
HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A longtime Summers County servant is remembered for all of her work within the community. 99-year-old Dorothy Jean Boley died on Tuesday, December 13. Boley spent 43 years working for the Clerical Department of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. Dorothy Jean is known for her work and organization of Railroad Days in […]
Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon on Super Duke’s American Bar & Grill
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on Super Duke’s American Bar and Grill. The new restaurant is at Crossroads Mall and features American fare, including hamburgers, pot roast, spaghetti and an all-day breakfast menu. “The French toast, honestly, that recipe, and it’s all the chef’s, that’s their recipe, […]
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
Rally Ride will be held in support of Kierra Jackson
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As the investigation into Kierra Jackson’s death continues, a local organization plans to show its support in a rather unique way. 304 Takeover, a truck-based car club, is holding a Rally Ride through the streets of Princeton on Thursday, December 15th, starting at 5 in the evening. The rally will lap […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Jean Duncan Thompson
Jean Duncan Thompson, 88, of Panama City, FL, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022. Born in Pulaski County, VA, Jean is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Bill Thompson, her granddaughter Ashley Davis (Will), and great-grandchildren, Annalee and Michael Davis. She is also survived by nephew David Duncan, nephew Charlie Byrd Duncan (Vann), great niece Elizabeth Duncan, and special cousin, Fran Cecil. She was preceded in death by parents Charlie and Minnie Duncan, brother Charles Duncan, son Steve Thompson, and daughter, Karen Thompson Johnson. Jean was a graduate of Dublin high school, class of 1951. She retired from St. Alban’s hospital in Radford, VA. As an active member of the First Dublin Presbyterian Church ECO, she served as an Elder on the session for many years. She loved making the bulletin for the church service each Wednesday and the time she shared with her friends while working at the church. Services will be held in the spring in Dublin, VA to coincide with the beautiful redbud blooms she loved seeing. Arrangements will be shared with friends and family once they are finalized.
supertalk929.com
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Abingdon
Are you looking for a sortlist of hospital in the Abingdon region? In this page, you are going to know a details sortlist of the best hospital that is located in the Abingdon region. You will get a details directions, Web Address details, estimate internet users reviews, Telephone, and also...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Darrell Dewayne Sadler
age 52 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the home of his brother. Born April 25, 1970 in Radford he was the son of Thelma Jean Bruce and the late George W. Sadler. Darrell is survived by his. Wife – Jennifer Marlina Dawn Sadler – Dublin...
WDBJ7.com
Here are essentials to keep in the car this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying safe on the roads means preparing for those worst-case scenarios. That’s why Emergency Managers like Botetourt County’s Daniel Murray suggest packing an emergency kit. Simple things like a first aide kit, blankets, extra shoes and snacks can keep you warm and prepared in...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoes
WDBJ 7 Meteorolosit Brett Watts has revealed that once upon a time in Virginia volcanoes did exist. Watts began considering the idea after the recent eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii and pondering the mountains in the area. In the Slight Chance of Science Podcast, the meteorologist spoke with Dr. Jim Beard, a retired curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Brenda Sue Guynn Phillips Riggins
age 75 of Hiwassee passed away early Friday morning December 16, 2022 at her home. Born November 3, 1947 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late James Henry Guynn & Elsie Dean Guynn. She was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Eddie Phillips, husband, John Riggins, brother, Eugene Guynn, sisters, Ethel Gray and Susie Arnold.
West Virginia toddler shoots self with loaded gun left in reach
A 2-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg Thursday after a loaded gun was left within reach, according to information provided to 12 News affiliate WVNS by Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department.
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County Sheriff introduces new K-9 Units
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office introduces their new K-9 teams. Top Row from left: Captain Lucas Nestor, Sheriff Mike Worrell, Laurel Galaszewski, Barry Turner, Lieutenant Paul Akers. Bottom Row from left: Corporal Kim Hodge (with Sadie), Corporal Michael Bruce (with Onna), Sergeant Cody Linkous (with Kilo). By WILLIAM PAINE. The...
