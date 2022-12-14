Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Kettering: Man charged with murders of nurse and two children
A man has been charged with murdering an NHS nurse and her two young children. Saju Chelavalel, 52, was arrested after police were called to his home at Petherton Court in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on Thursday morning. Anju Asok, 35, her son Jeeva Saju, 6, and daughter Janvi Saju, 4, were...
BBC
Man charged with murder of 'caring' grandad in Oldbury
A man has been charged with the murder of a "caring" grandfather in Oldbury. Simon West, 51, was found with head injuries after being assaulted in Wolverhampton Road at about 17:40 GMT on 10 December. He died in hospital on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said. Arslan Farooq, 24, from Erdington...
BBC
Megan Newborough murder: Man who strangled girlfriend jailed for life
A man who strangled his girlfriend and cut her throat 14 times before dumping her body in undergrowth has been jailed for life for murder. Ross McCullam attacked Megan Newborough, 23, at his home in Coalville, Leicestershire, on 6 August 2021. The pair had been in a short relationship, having...
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit
A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.
BBC
Man who took daughters to Libya jailed for fifth time
A man who abducted his daughters and took them to Libya has been jailed for a fifth time for ignoring court orders to return them to the UK. Mohammed El Zubaidy, 44, took Angel and Maya from their mother Tanya Borg's home in Pewsey, Wiltshire, in 2015. He was jailed...
Three jail guards caught day drinking on the job at The Tombs
Three Rikers guards were fired after a city judge ruled they were drinking on the job at the Manhattan Detention Center. City Correction Officer Sylvester Wilson was caught on surveillance video taking trips to a bathroom in the jail, known as The Tombs, to fill up two 7-Eleven coffee cups with coconut-scented liquor, which he then shared with his colleagues, Koryelle Cameron and Chanel Winfrey, administrative Judge Kevin Casey found. The trio was caught drinking after the jail’s deputy warden received a report from a detective that the officers had been boozing on the job. Evidence, including video footage and witness interviews,...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BBC
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
Teens who went on month-long crime spree caught with Google search
Three teenagers who went on a month-long crime spree were caught after they Googled ‘how do police investigate armed robberies?’.The boys, all aged 17, sparked a manhunt after raiding a string of shops in broad daylight in April 2022.Wearing masks and armed with baseball bats and machetes, they robbed four shops across Walsall, West Midlands.Detectives used mapping technology to match the gang to CCTV captured at the scene of one of their raids.Searches of the teens’ computers revealed they asked Google: “How do police investigate armed robberies?”They also asked the search engine: “How long does it take police to respond...
BBC
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
BBC
Idaho student murders: Mother Kristi Goncalves describes 'sleepless nights'
The mother of one of four Idaho students murdered in November says she's had "sleepless nights" as fears mount that the case will go unsolved. Kristi Goncalves' daughter Kaylee was found stabbed to death on 13 November, along with Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen. Over a month since...
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
BBC
Teegan Barnard: Havant teen mother's death 'hopefully not in vain' - family
The mother of a 17-year-old who died giving birth has said she hopes her death "wasn't totally in vain". Teegan Barnard, from Havant, Hampshire, suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage two hours after she gave birth at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex, in September 2019. A delay...
BBC
Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch. Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles. West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about...
Self-proclaimed wildlife biologist charged for series of arson attacks on Jehovah’s Witness halls
A Washington state man already in federal custody on weapons charges has now been indicted for a series of arson attacks at Jehovah’s Witness kingdom halls, according to a release by the justice department.Charges brought on Wednesday against 50-year-old Mikey Diamond Starrett, also known as Michael Jason Layes, accused him of seven arson attacks at Jehovah’s Witness kingdom halls. Mr Starrett, who describes himself as a longtime wildlife biologist and wetland scientist in court papers and in his online resume, was arrested in September 2021. Late Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Seattle issued a new indictment charging him of...
Enormous pile of Evri parcels found dumped in woods as suspected thief arrested
A suspected parcel thief has been arrested after a huge pile reported stolen from one of Evri’s delivery depots were found fly-tipped in woods.Large sacks full of deliveries were found dumped in woods in the Luton area of Chatham, Kent.A shocked local resident made the discovery while out walking on Ash Tree Lane on 4 December and last week Evri, formerly known as Hermes, apologised to affected customers and launched an investigation.Police were also alerted and say, as part of their investigation, they have arrested a man on suspicion of theft in connection with parcels missing from a depot in...
BBC
Barnsley: Man admits digging up grave and damaging remains
A serial burglar has admitted digging up a woman's grave at a South Yorkshire cemetery. Wayne Joselyn, 43, disturbed Ethel Goodwin's burial site and damaged her remains at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery between 26 and 29 April. He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday to causing a public nuisance...
BBC
Sudanese woman jailed for kissing man
A Sudanese woman charged with adultery has had her life spared and will instead spend six months behind bars after she admitted to kissing a man. The 20-year-old was initially sentenced to death by stoning, sparking an international outcry. She was arrested by police after her cousin killed her boyfriend.
BBC
Teenager admits stabbing man through the heart
A teenager has admitted stabbing a man through the heart during a row at a flat in Ayrshire. Steven Gilmour was 17 when he attacked Daryll Wright in Kilwinning in May last year. Mr Wright, 19, died in hospital two days later. Gilmour had originally faced a murder charge but...
Comments / 0