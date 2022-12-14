ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Coyotes struggle in third period in loss to Buffalo Sabres

The Arizona Coyotes paid a big price again for its penalties with the Buffalo Sabres converting two of its five power play opportunities in Saturday's 5-2 loss at Mullett Arena. "There is a learning curve there in the sense of what's leading to our penalties and their goals. I think...
The Associated Press

Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo’s third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, and Craig Anderson made 29 saves. “We just kept battling,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “I love that part of our game. That is not an easy team to play, and their goaltender was outstanding. I thought Skinner coming back in the lineup was significant, every impactful.” Shayne Gostisbehere and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes, who are 4-3-1 in their new home at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena at Arizona State. Connor Ingram finished with 38 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Basketball NBA Injury Roundup: Which waiver-wire players to add in wake of Steph Curry news and other recent injuries

With over a third of the 2022 NBA season in the books, games are starting to take on more excitement and All-Star voting begins in a matter of days. But with the good often comes the bad — injuries to high-profile players have started to accumulate, causing roster-related headaches for countless fantasy managers. Today we will wade through the recent rash of injuries — including Steph Curry, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Bradley Beal — and guide you to some waiver-wire replacements for each star fantasy player.
INDIANA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Saturday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Dolphins-Bills NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments

It's a special time of year, when everyone's in the holiday spirit and football is scheduled all day on Saturday. Hooray for Christmas miracles! Capping off a great triple-header this Saturday, the AFC East-leading Bills (10-3) host the floundering divisional-foe Dolphins (8-5) in what should be a windy, snowy mess. We strongly advise treading lightly on the seven-point spread, and recommend you draft a FanDuel single-game tournament and make some DFS money instead!
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy