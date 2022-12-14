Read full article on original website
Arizona Coyotes struggle in third period in loss to Buffalo Sabres
The Arizona Coyotes paid a big price again for its penalties with the Buffalo Sabres converting two of its five power play opportunities in Saturday's 5-2 loss at Mullett Arena. "There is a learning curve there in the sense of what's leading to our penalties and their goals. I think...
Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo’s third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, and Craig Anderson made 29 saves. “We just kept battling,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “I love that part of our game. That is not an easy team to play, and their goaltender was outstanding. I thought Skinner coming back in the lineup was significant, every impactful.” Shayne Gostisbehere and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes, who are 4-3-1 in their new home at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena at Arizona State. Connor Ingram finished with 38 saves.
NHL 800-goal club: Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid among potentials to join Alex Ovechkin in elite company
Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe. Alex Ovechkin. Those are the only three members of the exclusive 800-goal club in the NHL. The Great 8 recently joined The Great One and Mr. Hockey in the category by potting his 800th career goal on Dec. 13. The tally not only gave Ovechkin his...
Is LeBron James playing tonight? TV channel, live stream, start time for Lakers vs. Nuggets Friday NBA game
The Lakers looked like they had found a rhythm before hitting another tough stretch. After winning eight of 10 games to approach the .500 mark, the Lakers are 1-4 in their last five games to fall to 11-16 on the season. Their lone win recently came against the Pistons and two of their losses came in overtime to the 76ers and Celtics.
How to vote for NBA All-Star Game 2023, explained: Key dates, 3-for-1 days, starters vs. reserves & more
The 2022-23 NBA season is rapidly approaching its halfway point, and that means it's time for fans to start having All-Star discussions. There are always certain players who will be considered locks to land on an All-Star roster, but considering the amount of talent throughout the league, there should also be plenty of debates.
Devin Booker's 58 points powers huge Suns' comeback vs. Pelicans
Devin Booker scored a season-high 58 points to help bring the Suns back from a 24-point deficit in the second half and beat the Pelicans on Saturday night.
What channel is 49ers vs. Seahawks on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 15
The battle for the wild, wild NFC West. It's almost difficult to believe that the top two teams in the NFC West are the 49ers and the Seahawks, given the standing of the quarterback situation with each squad. Few could have seen Geno Smith's MVP-caliber season coming this year, especially...
NBA trade rumors: From Jakob Poeltl to Bojan Bogdanovic, here are four moves we want to see
The unofficial start of NBA trade season has arrived. On Thursday, Dec. 15, more than 70 players who signed contracts during the 2022 offseason will become eligible to be traded. Conversations between teams could really start to heat up now that a new group has flooded the market. However, it's...
Are Chris Paul or Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live stream, start time for Clippers vs. Suns Thursday NBA game
The Phoenix Suns travel to Los Angeles to face the LA Clippers Thursday night. The Suns enter tonight's contest in desperate need of a win, losing five games in a row, including a 111-97 loss to the last-placed Houston Rockets. The shorthanded Suns are dealing with injuries to Devin Booker,...
Joe Mazzulla's Quizlet account, explained: Did internet find Celtics head coach's scouting reports?
It hasn't taken Joe Mazzulla long to prove himself as a head coach in the NBA. A member of Boston's coaching staff since 2019-20, Mazzulla was named interim head coach of the Celtics ahead of the 2022-23 season, stepping in for Ime Udoka, who is suspended for the entire campaign for violations of team policies.
Fantasy Basketball NBA Injury Roundup: Which waiver-wire players to add in wake of Steph Curry news and other recent injuries
With over a third of the 2022 NBA season in the books, games are starting to take on more excitement and All-Star voting begins in a matter of days. But with the good often comes the bad — injuries to high-profile players have started to accumulate, causing roster-related headaches for countless fantasy managers. Today we will wade through the recent rash of injuries — including Steph Curry, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Bradley Beal — and guide you to some waiver-wire replacements for each star fantasy player.
Lakers trade rumors: How much are LA's 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks actually worth?
Trade rumors involving the Lakers have dominated the start of the NBA season — and for good reason. At 11-16, it's clear that they don't have enough on their roster to become a title contender. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they only have their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks available...
How long is Stephen Curry out? Shoulder injury timeline, return updates on Warriors star
An extremely rough stretch for the Warriors just got exponentially rougher. Stephen Curry, who has been performing at an MVP level this season, left the team's loss to the Pacers on Dec. 14 with a shoulder injury. Curry, who had 38 points through 29 minutes in the game, appeared visibly exhausted by his workload throughout the night.
Saturday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Dolphins-Bills NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments
It's a special time of year, when everyone's in the holiday spirit and football is scheduled all day on Saturday. Hooray for Christmas miracles! Capping off a great triple-header this Saturday, the AFC East-leading Bills (10-3) host the floundering divisional-foe Dolphins (8-5) in what should be a windy, snowy mess. We strongly advise treading lightly on the seven-point spread, and recommend you draft a FanDuel single-game tournament and make some DFS money instead!
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are failing the Lakers in the clutch
After trailing by as many as 20 points in the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Celtics, the Lakers completely flipped the script, going on a wild run to take a 13-point lead with four minutes left in regulation. The comeback was nearly complete. And then, the collapse...
